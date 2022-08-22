payments of up to BRL 1,212 this week

Workers who worked with a formal contract can receive amounts of up to one minimum wage (currently at R$1,212) through the Social Integration Program (PIS). Caixa Econômica Federal is the institution in charge of releases to the recipients.

In 2022, payments are for the base year 2020, whose calendar started in February and lasted until the end of March. Due to a delay of one year, those who worked in 2021 should only receive the benefit from 2023.

Release of PIS 2022 in August

As stated above, in 2022, the salary allowance was made available to workers who worked with a formal contract in 2020, in compliance with the other requirements of the program. The maximum transfer value corresponds to the current national floor.

Recent data released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security show that about 400,000 workers have not yet been redeemed for PIS 2022, which means that they forgot to withdraw the money. The deadline is December 29.

The good news is that there is still time to withdraw the money. Check it out below!

Who can withdraw PIS 2022?

The rules about who is entitled to PIS 2022 include:

Workers who received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Workers who performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Workers who had their data updated in the register of the Annual Social Information List (Rais);

Workers who have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years.

PIS Table 2022

The PIS 2022 table was established as follows for workers:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

How to consult the PIS

According to the federal government, it is possible to consult the benefit through the following channels:

Through the Caixa Trabalhador Application;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

In the case of civil servants, the amount paid refers to the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (pasep). In this case, the query for values ​​“forgotten” by the worker can be done on the Banco do Brasil website.