Pedro Manso on the kiss of Jesuíta Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro: “End of times”

posted on 08/21/2022 13:02



(credit: Publicity/Globo)

Comedian and candidate for federal deputy Pedro Manso (PL) is being accused of having made homophobic comments against actor Jesuíta Barbosa, the Jove of wetland. Manso defended himself on social media, remembering that he was best man at a lesbian wedding.

It all started when Pedro commented, with his verified account, a photo posted on the website Notícias da TV in which Jesuíta appears kissing Cícero Ibeiro, appointed as the actor’s new boyfriend, on a beach in Rio de Janeiro.

“The end of time is coming. In the past, we would run after women and it was difficult. Nowadays, guys have the woman they want, but they prefer them to be women. Reverse role. I wouldn’t trade a woman for anything. If God did something better than the woman, he’s kept it!”, he said.

Pedro Manso’s comment generated a series of responses accusing him of being homophobic with Jesuit and Cicero. So much so that he went to his own Facebook account to explain to fans and the electorate. He denies he is homophobic and explains that his comment was “a simple comment without any meanness” and what he tried to make was a joke.

Further on, he acknowledges, however, that he was “unfortunate to say a few sentences” and apologized to the LGBT class. for which he has “great fondness and love”. He ends by saying that a few days ago he was godfather to two friends who got married in Espírito Santo.