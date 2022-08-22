Pellets: raw plastic in pellets falls from ships and can lead to tragedies at sea | Society

It is during transport that the pellets fall into the sea, either through cracks in the containers or large leaks, such as what happened recently in Sri Lanka, in May. Billions of marbles washed up on shore after a container ship caught fire and sank in the Indian Ocean.

The United Nations said the spill of around 1,680 tonnes of pellets was the “worst maritime disaster in Sri Lanka’s history”, reports The Guardian newspaper.

These small plastic particles absorb organic matter from the ocean and confuse marine animals, which end up ingesting the pellets and suffering damage to the digestive system, or even suffocating or dying from intoxication.

In the case of Sri Lanka, tons of plastic buried whales, turtles and dolphins, among thousands of affected species. The local government has asked that pellet shipments be identified as a harmful substance to the marine environment. This would mean stricter procedures to reduce the risk of spillage.

Subscribe to our newsletter here

“Immediate action needs to be taken to better regulate and coordinate the handling, management and transport of plastic pellets throughout the supply chain. The voluntary initiatives of the plastics industry are not enough.”