Petrobras (PETR4) elects board with two names rejected by committees: “Governance setback, but something already expected”

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) held last Friday (19) an extraordinary general meeting in which eight names were approved for its Board of Directors. Among those elected, two nominees who had previously been disapproved by internal committees.

O compliance of the state-owned company, together with the People (Cope) and Eligibility (Celeg) committees, had argued that Ricardo Soriano, head of the National Treasury Attorney’s Office, and Jonathas Assunção, executive secretary of the Ministry of Civil House, could have conflicts of interest when assume the seats, on account of their other public positions.

According to JPMorgan, the approval of the names was “a setback for Petrobras’ corporate governance”. “The election of rejected names is not prohibited by internal rules. The committees and the board make recommendations to the company, but the General Assembly is sovereign. The approval, however, is a misalignment in the state-owned company’s governance process”, defend the bank’s analysts.

Goldman Sachs said the decision generates “noise around the shares”, but maintained the buy recommendation because of the dividends and because it considers carrying the shares something attractive.

Bradesco BBI points out that, “although the election of two names that were questioned by the company’s internal committee could be bad for corporate governance, we do not expect major changes in the company’s policies and strategies, based on our recent channel verifications” .

The analysis houses continue with a positive recommendation for the assets. JPMorgan has a recommendation overweight (above market average exposure) for Petrobras common shares. Goldman Sachs and BBI both have a buy recommendation – the former with a target price of BRL 35.10 for common shares and BRL 31.90 for preferred shares, and the second with a target price of BRL 53.

Petrobras loses credibility and acts in a dubious way

According to Priscila Lima Aguiar Fernandes, partner at Vilela, Miranda and Aguiar Fernandes, the Federal Government’s insistence on two names considered ineligible for the Board of Directors diminishes Petrobras’ credibility in the market, “because there is an obvious refusal to comply with procedural rules of governance and a clear decrease in the expected transparency in the company”.

André de Almeida, executive director and founder of Almeida Advogados, follows the same line. “Both names are executive branch officials, so the committee saw a potential conflict of interest. Petrobras suffers from legal personality disorder. Hora wants to be a private company, respecting minority shareholders and distributing dividends, Hora acts as a public company,” he explained.

According to the specialist, this behavior generates friction between market expectations and what is carried out in the company. “What happened is consistent with the company’s past and strengthens the confusion. However, it is already something expected and even already priced”, commented the lawyer, who was one of the creators of the collective action brought by minority shareholders against Petrobras in 2014. At the time, compensation was requested for damages related to the corruption scheme revealed by Operation Lava Jato, alleging that the devaluation of the papers, provoked by the discovery of schemes in the company, harmed the shareholders.

Although part of the minority shareholders say they will contest the decision, Almeida says that the assembly is unanimous and little can be done to change the election of the two names.

In addition to Soriano and Assunção, the Union also signed four other names, out of its eight nominees. They are: Caio Paes de Andrade, already appointed on a provisional basis and current president of the company. Gileno Gurjão Barreto, president of Serpro and who assumes the presidency of the Board; Ieda Cagni, chairman of the Board of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Adison Antonio Costa Britto Garcia, who heads the board of Banco de Brasília.

The minority shareholders, in turn, re-elected José João Abdalla Filho, one of the biggest long-term investors in B3, and Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, who is also chairman of the Board of Eternit (ETER3) and member of the Board of Vale (VALE3).

At 1 pm (Brasília time) on Monday (22), Petrobras’ common shares rose 0.85% to R$35.61, while PN shares rose 0.76% to R$31.97, after opening in fall.

