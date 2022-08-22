Pezzolano sets Cruzeiro for direct confrontation with Grmio in Serie B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro’s starting lineup to face Grmio

Coach Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro’s lineup to face Grmio, at 4 pm this Sunday (21/8). The teams will fight at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre-RS, for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Cruzeiro was selected with: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Bruno Rodrigues, Machado, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Daniel Junior, Chay and Luvannor.

Uruguayan Pezzolano repeats the celestial squad for the fourth consecutive time in Serie B. In previous matches, Cruzeiro beat Tombense (2-0) and Londrina (2-1) and drew with Chapecoense (1-1), respectively.

Fox has news among those related to the game with Tricolor Gacho. Striker Lincoln, signed earlier this month, is on the bench and will be able to make his debut.

Grmio, in turn, was chosen by coach Roger Machado with Brenno; Rodrigo, Nat, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva and Bitello; Biel, Ferreirinha and Diego Souza.

Cruzeiro is the isolated leader of Serie B and counts the days until the national elite return. The Minas Gerais team has 53 points – nine more than vice-leader Bahia and 17 more than Tombense, the first club outside the G4. Grmio is in third place, with 43.