Photo gallery: Drought in Europe reveals Nazi shipwrecks, ghost towns and megalithic monument

Abhishek Pratap 1 day ago News Comments Off on Photo gallery: Drought in Europe reveals Nazi shipwrecks, ghost towns and megalithic monument 6 Views

Photo from above shows a ship partially submerged in a greenish river with trees on the bank

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The Zibello barge was gradually being revealed

Europe has been suffering a severe drought for weeks, with heat waves causing displacement and deaths.

River and lake levels are falling, which creates major problems for vessels. The drop in the water level is also revealing some archaeological “treasures” that are normally submerged.

The most sinister are the “hunger stones”, stones that mark the low water level and were engraved with the years when great droughts preceded times of famine and famine – the oldest being from the 15th century. river Elbe, which runs from the Czech Republic to Germany. In one of them, from 1616, it is written: “if you see me, cry”.

Drought on Serbia’s Danube River has revealed the wreckage of two World War II shipwrecks – still full of unexploded bombs. The ships, found near the city of Prahovo, were part of a Nazi fleet that sank in 1944. More shipwrecks are likely to surface if the drought continues.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Manchester United 2×1 Liverpool in the Premier League: how was the game

Manchester United disenchanted with style in the Premier League. The team beat rival Liverpool 2-1 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved