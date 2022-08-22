Piauí mayor is investigated by the São Paulo Police for moving R$ 6.4 million

The Civil Police of the State of São Paulo is investigating the mayor João da Cruz Rosal da Luz, from Palmeira do Piauí, due to the possible commission of the crime of money laundering or concealment of goods and values.

The police investigation was initiated on November 8, 2021, after receiving the Financial Intelligence Report sent by the Financial Activities Control Council (COAF), pointing out financial transactions considered atypical, unjustified and above the economic-financial capacity, considering the occupation and income declared by the mayor, with registered income of around R$ 10,000.00.

Photo: Playback/Facebook Mayor John of the Cross

COAF points out that between the period from November 23, 2019 to July 6, 2021, the mayor moved an amount of R$ 6,493,441.00 (six million, four hundred and ninety-three thousand, four hundred and forty-one reais. The inflows of resources would have occurred through transfers from several segments.

In the same period, the mayor made investments totaling R$ 1,047,591.00 (one million, forty-seven thousand, five hundred and ninety-one reais), amounts incompatible with his financial capacity, which may represent, according to COAF , “possible intermediation of resources to obtain a tax advantage or financial movement for the benefit of third parties”.

For the Civil Police, there is a suspicion that the account may be used as a ticket to move resources that are not related to the declared activity, with a possible intention of concealment, fraud and/or tax evasion. The mayor’s account would be receiving a large amount of cash deposits made in a fragmented way, making it impossible to identify the origin of the funds, which does not clearly match the activity carried out, indicating possible irregularities.

It is noteworthy that although the mayor’s domicile is in Piauí, the financial transactions took place in São Paulo.

The police authority requested, on July 20, 2022, the extension of the deadline for completion of the investigation, in which the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo agreed. The car has already returned to the police station for further investigations.

Other side

Mayor João da Cruz Rosal da Luz was not located by the GP1.