‘Picanha Mito’ at R$22 causes rift between supporters of candidates

An Instagram post by Frigorífico Goiás, a chain of stores in Goiás that created the ‘Picanha Mito’ in honor of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), announcing a promotion of steak at R$22 per kilo in reference to the president’s urn number, generated uproar on social media. In the comments, supporters of Bolsonaro and also presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) made fun of the offer and exchanged provocations.

The post does not specify which meat will be on sale, but the product in the photo is the Wagyu picanha, which is called ‘Picanha Mito’ and has the Brazilian flag and a cartoon of the president on the packaging. Japanese meat is one of the most expensive in the world.

Jair Bolsonaro even took a picture with the picanha after eating the meat during the celebration of Mother’s Day 2021, at Palácio da Alvorada. At the time, the kilo came out at R$ 1,799.99.

After the promotion was announced, supporters of the president celebrated the initiative, while PT members joked. There were more than a thousand comments with provocations on both sides. The post was also liked by Renato Bolsonaro, the president’s brother.

“Let’s take advantage of this promotion, but when it’s time to vote it’s 13”

“Separate 22 kg for me”

“There will be barbecue in Lula’s victory”

“Only Bolsonaro’s people will buy at R$22, PT’s will eat at R$99.99”