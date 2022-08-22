Piers Morgan criticizes Alec Baldwin’s stance after director’s death

Last year, “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed on set. At the time, Alec Baldwin, 64, had the gun that shot the director. After the actor denied that he pulled the trigger, Piers Morgan, 57, criticized his stance on the case.

According to the famous, the artist’s conduct in the process has been “disgusting”. In a post on Twitter, he shared an article from Page Six, in which Alec Baldwin claimed that the shooting took years off his life, and gave his opinion on the case.

“Said the man who ended a young girl’s life… Baldwin’s continued refusal to accept any responsibility and insistence on playing the victim is so disgusting,” he wrote on the social network.

The film was being shot in New Mexico when Halyna Hutchins was shot on set. Recently, Alec Baldwin recounted that he was training a practice when the accident happened. According to him, he had received approval from a security guard to practice.

“If you pull the hammer back far enough, the hammer doesn’t lock, it would fire the bullet without you pulling the trigger […] Everyone who was there knows exactly what happened and whose fault it is,” he explained in an interview with YouTube show The Chris Cuomo Project.

Despite the famous denying having pulled the trigger, a forensic report, released by ABC News, reported that it would have been impossible for the gun to have fired without someone having pulled the trigger. Even so, Alec Baldwin continues to deny having shot the director of photography.