Platform brings together more than 2,500 online training courses; improve your resume for free

Online courses are of great value especially for those who want to study a new subject or even specialize professionally. This specific teaching platform is American and offers thousands of training courses. In addition, the platform was created in partnership with more than 150 institutions, such as the University of Michigan and California.

In addition, one of the differentials of this platform is the totally free courses for listeners. However, the student may choose to pay a fee if they wish to receive a certified certificate. Currently, there are more than 2,500 courses offered in areas such as Art and Humanities, Health, Languages ​​and Mathematics. Know more about.

The teaching platform

Coursera, the platform in question, is an accessible and flexible learning portal. The portal focuses on offering qualification and professionalization courses to more than 107 million students around the world. Furthermore, what stands out in this platform is the quality of the content offered, in partnership with more than 275 universities and international companies. Coursera offers opportunities alongside Yale, Duke, Michigan, among others.

There are free, undergraduate and professional courses. In this way, the interested party can filter the contents and courses offered according to their interest.

courses offered

Currently, there are more than 2,500 free online courses offered by Coursera. Most of the courses are vocational or qualification, allowing those interested to improve their curriculum for free. Another advantage is that, by taking one of the courses offered, it is possible to include large international institutions in your curriculum.

The subjects of the courses are diverse, such as Arts and Humanities, Business, Computer Science, Data Science, Health, Information Technology, Languages, Mathematics and Logic, Personal Development, Physics and Engineering, as well as Social Sciences. Furthermore, it is also possible to filter the courses according to the level of education, desired duration and language of instruction. Namely, the courses do not exceed six months, which is the maximum period.

To see all courses, visit en.coursera.org/courses?query=courses%20free. There are several opportunities, such as courses in Financial Markets and Introduction to Psychology, both offered by Yale. Or, for Scientific Writing and Introduction to Statistics, from Stanford University.

Namely, the courses are free for those who wish to participate as listeners. However, there are fees for requesting the certificate. In addition, some courses even offer financial aid if the student is unable to pay the registration fee or certificate.

