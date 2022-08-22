PlayStation faces multi-million lawsuit for deceiving consumers

A lawsuit has been filed against Sony PlayStation for allegedly “stealing from gamers” during the past six years.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday, August 19, includes UK players who have purchased digital games or add-ons from the PlayStation store since 2016.

According to the suit, gamers in the UK have been “overcharged” for digital purchases worth £5 billion ($5.9 billion) over the past six years.

The aforementioned process estimates that there are around 9 million people who have purchased games or DLC through the PlayStation Store. If the same goes forward, each person will be entitled to compensation between £67 and £562, plus interest.

The complaint was filed against the company by consumer rights advocate Alex Neill and alleges that the company has “robbed people” by unfairly using its market power to implement unfair terms and restrictions on game producers and creators who, in turn, , raised prices for unsuspecting consumers.

“With this legal action, I am standing up for the millions of people in the UK who have been unintentionally overburdened. We believe that Sony abused their position and stole their customers,” said Neil.

“Many vulnerable people rely on games for community and connection. Sony’s stock is costing people who can’t pay millions, especially when we’re in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before.”

We’ll see if PlayStation has a say in this case in the near future.

Source: Sky News