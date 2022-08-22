Poliana Rocha exposes Leonardo’s reaction to Zé Felipe’s wedding: “I cried every night”

Poliana Rocha reveals that Leonardo cried almost every night when Zé Felipe got married and exposes her relationship with her husband

Poliana Rocha decided to talk a little with his followers in the early hours of this Sunday (21) and answered some questions on social networks. One of them was about the reaction of Leonardo when her son left home and her relationship with the singer.

Through the stories of her official Instagram, she opened a box of questions and was asked about her personal life. One of her followers asked if the influencer practices self-knowledge and poliana explained the need for this in his life.

“I always seek to evolve, expanding my level of consciousness! I don’t want to live on automatic, to be robotic… I want to allow myself to feel, deconstruct limiting beliefs, love, donate and not charge! When we know ourselves deeply, we know what we want and who we are, beyond our abilities, qualities, and limitations. That way, it’s easy to understand what’s best for us.” he responded.

Furthermore, the mother of Zé Felipe also opened up about her marriage to Leonardowhich remains firm and strong even after the singer’s betrayals. “Why didn’t you give up on marriage?”asked another follower. “Because I didn’t want to destroy my family!”she replied.

Finally, she also made quite a revelation about how she and her husband felt when their son left home to live with his wife, Virginia Fonseca. “When Zé got married, did you have empty nest syndrome?”, asked one more.

“Both Leo and I are so sorry! The nest was empty and we suffered! Luckily, they live close to us. Léo cried almost every night missing Zé”she said.

Swapped horn?

Married to the sertanejo for more than two decades Leonardothe journalist Poliana Rocha he doesn’t hide from anyone the hardships he went through to stay with the famous. However, anyone who thinks that the blonde has already jumped the fence, just like her husband, has already publicly assumed, is wrong.

It turns out that the digital influencer decided to answer the question, asked repeatedly on her profile. “Poli, have you betrayed Leo?”, wanted to know a netizen.

“No”replied the mother of Zé Felipe, directly. Furthermore, she also confessed that she didn’t get involved with other people even during the time when she momentarily separated from her. Leonardo.