Police Bring Terrorism Charges Against Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | World

Pakistani police have brought terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials said on Monday, raising political tensions in the country as he holds mass rallies to return to office.

The terrorism accusations come from a speech Khan gave in Islamabad on Saturday, in which he promised to prosecute police officers and a judge and claimed that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest.

Khan himself still appeared to be free and had not immediately addressed the police charge brought against him.

Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Khan’s political party, posted videos online showing supporters surrounding his home to prevent police from reaching it. Hundreds remained there by early Monday.

Under Pakistan’s legal system, police file what is known as a first information report on allegations against an accused to a magistrate judge, which allows the investigation to proceed. Normally, the police arrest and interrogate the accused.

The report against Khan includes testimony from Magistrate Judge Ali Javed, who described being at the Islamabad rally and hearing Khan criticize the Pakistan Police Inspector General and another judge. Khan went on to say, “You also prepare for this, we will also take action against you. You should all be ashamed.”

Khan faces several years in prison for the new charges, which include threatening police officers and the judge. However, he was not detained for other minor allegations made against him in his recent campaign against the government.

The Pakistani judiciary also has a history of politicizing and taking sides in power struggles between the military, the civilian government and opposition politicians, according to the Washington-based advocacy group Freedom House.

2 of 2 Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan — Photo: AP Photo/KM Chaudary, File Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan — Photo: AP Photo/KM Chaudary, File

Khan came to power in 2018, vowing to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan. His opponents say he was elected with the help of the powerful military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

In seeking to oust Khan earlier this year, the opposition accused him of economic mismanagement as inflation soars and the Pakistani rupee plummets in value.

Parliament’s vote of no confidence in April capped months of political turmoil and a constitutional crisis that required the Supreme Court’s intervention. Meanwhile, it looked like the military had cooled off under Khan as well.

Khan claimed, without providing evidence, that the Pakistani military participated in a US plot to overthrow him. Washington, the Pakistani military and the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, all denied this.

Khan has also been holding a series of mass rallies trying to put pressure on Sharif’s government.

On Sunday, internet access advocacy group NetBlocks said internet services in the country blocked access to YouTube after Khan broadcast a speech live on the platform, despite a ban issued by Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

Police arrested Khan’s political adviser, Shahbaz Gill, earlier this month after he appeared on the private television channel ARY TV and urged soldiers and officers to refuse to obey “illegal orders” from the military leadership.

Gill was charged with treason, which under Pakistani law carries the death penalty. ARY also remains off the air in Pakistan after the broadcast.