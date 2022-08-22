Police question actress’s report on husband

The case of actress Suzy Camacho, who had a complaint from the MP revealed by columnist Rogério Gentile this week, gained space in “Domingo Espetacular” today. According to the Civil Police, the actress used inadequate reports to prove her husband’s mental incapacity.

“For what she wanted to use, to give evidence in civil court, there should be a report, an appropriate test for that purpose. She used the good faith of doctors to obtain reports that are normal reports and are not aimed at this situation”, said the police. , because no one was informed about the purpose of the reports, neither the doctors nor the Justice.

Asked if Suzy will be arrested, the police representative only informed that this will be decided by the Justice after analyzing the files and it is not up to him to speak.

According to the report, Suzy took businessman Farid Curi, her husband, to three renowned neurologists to obtain reports on his cognitive situation. According to reports, the businessman’s situation is compatible with his age, 83 years old at the time. Currently, he has been hospitalized with herpetic encephalitis for more than two years and experts think it is unlikely that he will recover his memory.

With these reports, Suzy obtained, in court, the release of Farid’s assets, about R$ 10 million. Suzy is accused by the businessman’s children of taking advantage of her father’s situation to control her life and squander her assets.

Luiz Flávio Borges D’Urso, the actress’ lawyer, said that the MP’s complaint should not prosper, as the money released by Suzy went to Farid’s account and not to hers. He also stressed that she did not use false certificates and did not commit any crime.

Rubens de Oliveira, lawyer for Farid’s children, said in a statement that the businessman was totally incapable of carrying out civil acts at the time.

According to the police, a house owned by Farid on the north coast of São Paulo was sold for R$32 million in 2015. The real value of the place would be around R$60 million.

The report also showed Suzy showing the house during an interview for “Programa do Gugu”, in the past, when the property was already for sale. At the time, she introduced herself as a friend of the owners of the house and not as Farid’s wife.

The actress also said that the condition to show the house that has 17 suites and 3 thousand meters² was not to reveal the name of the owner.

Suzy and Farid got married in 2013, at the time, he was 76 years old. The marriage was with total separation of assets, as this is a way to protect the elderly.