“Poor thing…”; Fans point to alleged distinction and revolt over demands to take pictures with Sandy

The singer Sandy is touring Brazil with shows by your new tour. She is touring the country with “We Voice Them 2”. However, an alleged distinction between famous friends and anonymous fans at the time of taking pictures with the artist is revolting many fans, who complained on the internet.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, the public that had access to the dressing room Sandy to take pictures with her, he was forced to wear a mask during the moment. This would have happened last Thursday (18), in São Paulo. Many followers of the artist complained about the situation.

That’s because famous people who were at the show to honor the artist remained in the same place, but without the mask. In photos posted on social media, Sandy pops up next to Vanessa Camargoby the singer Paula Mattos and even with park from the cast of the series “Sandy & Junior” – all without the part in the face.

In the social networks of the fan clubs of Sandyseveral people said they were irritated by the distinction of treatment in the dressing room. “Famous without a mask and a fan with. Vaccine only immunizes artist”commented a fan. “Sandy is crowded with people without masks. And the poor fan who is waiting for this moment has to cover his face. What a pity!”wrote another netizen.