Portal reveals how much the referees earn in salary per game in Brazilian football

Being a referee in Brazilian football is not an easy task. Bugles, mistrust and even aggression are frequent events in the world football scene and, above all, within Brazilian football, where the professionalism of referees is not put into practice, unlike in European football countries.

In a report by UOL Esporte, the portal revealed how much is the average salary of Brazilian soccer referees. The source explains that the value varies according to the importance of the game. For example, in a match between Flamengo x Fluminense, the appointed referee will be renumbered at different values ​​compared to a Serie B match.

How much does a soccer referee make in Brazil?

According to a survey, the estimated value that a referee earns, per match, in Brazil, is between BRL 2 thousand and BRL 4.2 thousand – the amount is paid, in addition to the importance of the game, according to the team that the referee belongs to, whether it is FIFA, CBF or basic level.

Finally, in Libertadores games, the amount can be higher compared to Brazilian football. Per game, a soccer referee can earn around R$6,000 in the biggest competition in America.

Remembering that a football referee can be demoted if he makes an absurd mistake or even undergoes recycling.