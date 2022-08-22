Pouso Alegre wins ASA and is very close to the Brazilian’s Serie C access

photo: Rudney Melo – Ascom ASA Pouso Alegre, in red, played better, prevailed even away from home and was close to the semifinals and access to Serie C

Pouso Alegre is very close to achieving the unprecedented entry to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday (21), the team from Sul de Minas went to Arapiraca, in the interior of Alagoas, and defeated ASA 2-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of Serie D. With the result, Pouso could even lose the return game for a goal of difference, next Saturday (27), at Manduzo, which will confirm the spot in the semifinals.

The two goals scored by Pouso Alegre at the Estádio Municipal Coaracy da Mata Fonseca were scored by Iago Dias, in the second half.

In the first minute of the final stage, Iago hit the ASA’s angle with a kick from outside the area. At 24, on the counterattack, he played over goalkeeper Renan Rinaldi.

Pouso Alegre, directed by Paulo Roberto Santos, won the ASA playing with Edson Mardden; Nando (Leonardo), Victor Pereira, Thuram and Gledson; Foguinho, Alisson (Marcos Nunes), Ingro, Roldan, Iago and Paraba.

The return game between Pouso Alegre and ASA-AL will be next Saturday, at 5 pm (Braslia), at Estdio Manduzo, in Pouso Alegre.

If the semifinal classification is confirmed, Pouso Alegre will automatically guarantee access to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship in 2023, an unprecedented feat in the history of the Minas Gerais club.