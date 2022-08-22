Pregnant woman bans boyfriend’s trip on leave and makes mother-in-law cry

An 8-month pregnant woman took to Reddit to report a gift her mother-in-law wanted to give her boyfriend: “parenting vacation” for him to travel around Italy for two weeks.

Without identifying herself, the woman wrote in the post that her partner took three weeks of paternity leave at work, so that the couple could adapt with the arrival of their first baby. His mother-in-law, however, went to talk to her son about this “off”. The report was made in a group called “Am I The Asshole?” (“Am I an idiot?” in Portuguese).

“My boyfriend’s mom took it upon herself to arrange ‘parenting vacation’ for my boyfriend during the last two weeks of leave. She came over for dinner and surprised him with it. It’s a paid vacation in Italy for my boyfriend like paternity gift,” he said.

When the girl told her mother-in-law that she didn’t agree with the “vacation”, it made her cry. “She was surprised and said that he would stay with me for a week and that was long enough. Her husband never got to stay in the hospital with her when her son was born. She left in tears because I was ‘ungrateful’ and was ruining the experience. of your son,” the report continued.

To make matters worse, the boyfriend agreed with the mother. “He agreed that he should go at least a week since she paid for it…but I really wanted him to stay with me and join our daughter.”

The internet was revolted by the report. “What the hell was his mother thinking?” asked one user. “It’s crazy. What was the mother thinking? In tears because her son can’t abandon his newborn to go on vacation?” added another.