presenter shows old photo with actor

The presenter Rafa Kalimann rescued a photo with the actor José Loreto, taken in 2007. Rafa and Loreto assumed the relationship recently, when they appeared together in the show celebrating 80 years of Caetano Veloso.

“Me and José. Sampa, 2007. Esquina da Ipiranga with São João”, wrote the presenter in the caption of the publication made yesterday, on Instagram.

Earlier, the former BBB shared clicks from the romantic weekend she had with ‘Tadeu’ from ‘Pantanal’ (TV Globo). The photos were taken in Rio de Janeiro.

“Our weekend”, wrote the influencer.

Fan’s love

Presenter Rafa Kalimann commented on her relationship with José Loreto on ‘Domingão com Huck’ (TV Globo) on August 14th.

“I grouped him 14 years ago. I took a picture, kept it behind my bedroom door, I still have it, then I’ll show you. And then we met again here on stage”, said Rafa, after Luciano mentioned her relationship with the actor of ‘Pantanal’.

The presenter, previously, had joked when Rafa and Paula Barbosa, Zefa in the soap opera, with whom Loreto is a pair in the plot, realized that they were wearing the same blouse color.

The two were participating in the “Mesão da Esperança”, receiving phone calls with donations for ‘Criança Esperança 2022’.

“You guys have a lot in common lately,” Huck joked.

He also said that if Rafa and Loreto get married, he will be the “number 1 best man”.

Rumors pointed to a relationship for a while. At the end of July, they were photographed together on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, but they were accompanied by other people. At the time, they said it was just a friendship.

At the beginning of August, according to the columnist for splash Lucas Pasin, the two no longer hid their romance.

According to Pasin, the influencer and the actor discovered many affinities after the meeting behind the scenes of ‘Domingão with Huck’ (Globo). They even live in the same condominium in Rio.