Prince William and family move from London to Windsor

Prince William and his wife Kate will move from central London to the outskirts of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II lives. The decision considered the interests of the couple’s children, announced this Monday (22) his advice.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will move into Adelaide Cottage, a house that is about 35 km west of the capital. Kensington.

“It was a decision that the parents made so that their children have a life ‘as close to normal as possible’, explained the source, quoted by the Press Association agency.

“They wish George, Charlotte and Louis had a little more freedom than they do in central London,” according to the same source.

Nine-year-old George is third in the order of succession to the throne, after his grandfather Charles, 73, and father William.

He, his sister Charlotte (age seven) and brother Louis (age four) will attend a private school in Lambrook, a 20-minute drive from Windsor.

The rent of Adelaide Cottage and the move will be financed from the couple’s personal resources, as will the expenses for the education of their three children, estimated at more than £50,000 a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, will maintain their base in Kensington, as a place of work and representation, as is Buckingham Palace for the Queen.

The official announcement of the move, after months of rumors, coincides with the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, William’s mother, in a car accident in Paris.