Proceeds from Marfrig (MRFG3) and Vivo (VIVT3); Petrobras (PETR4) begins non-binding phase of sale of refineries and more

This Monday’s (22) corporate news highlights earnings from Marfrig (MRFG3), Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) and Alupar (ALUP11).

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) started the non-binding phase in the processes for the sale of assets in refining and associated logistics, which includes the RNEST, REPAR and REFAP refineries.

Sergio Rial, in turn, will assume the position of CEO of Americanas (AMER3) from 2023.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) reported the value of the remuneration to shareholders for the 2nd quarter of 2022, updated by the Selic rate until 08.22.2022 (base date).

The amount of dividends increased from BRL 0.20389622620 to BRL 0.20018899819. The amount of complementary interest on equity went from R$0.57067846688 to R$0.58124665604.

Randon (RAPT4) reported net revenue of R$953.8 million in July 2022, an increase of 16.8% over the same period in 2021.

Net revenue totaled R$ 6.202 billion in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 28.1% compared to the same period last year.

Fras-le (FRAS3) had a 31.1% growth in net revenue in July compared to the same month in 2021, reaching R$283.1 million.

The company’s net revenue reached BRL 1.770 billion between January and July 2022, an increase of 21.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

The meatpacking company Marfrig (MRFG3) informed the final amount of dividends of R$ 0.757965 per share that will be paid

on September 15, 2022.

Individuals or legal entities registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of August 19, 2022 will be entitled to the dividend.

The payment of dividends in Brazil will take place on September 15, 2022.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil approved the Interest on Own Capital (JCP) credit, related to the 2022 fiscal year, in the gross amount of R$ 300 million, based on the balance sheet as of July 31, 2022. The amount is equivalent to 0, 17961450011 per share.

The JCP credit will be made individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company’s records at the end of August 31, 2022. After this date, the shares will be considered “ex-interest”. Payment of this income will be made until July 31, 2023.

Alupar (ALUP11) will pay, on August 31, 2022, the payment of the second installment of the approved dividends, corresponding to R$ 131.8 million, equivalent to R$ 0.15 per common and preferred share issued by the company and R$ $0.45 per unit issued by the company.

Shareholders who were registered in the company’s records at the end of April 11, 2022 will be entitled to receive these dividends.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) started the non-binding phase in the processes for the sale of assets in refining and associated logistics, which includes the Abreu e Lima (RNEST) refineries in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Vargas (REPAR) in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini ( REFAP) in Rio Grande do Sul.

Potential buyers eligible for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information about the assets in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals.

Petrorio (PRIO3) and Dommo (DMMO3)

Petrorio (PRIO3) should acquire Dommo Energia (DMMO3), which was formerly called OGX, according to a column by Lauro Jardim in the newspaper O Globo. The purchase will not be immediate, but should occur when Petrorio’s tax credits are validated by the Federal Revenue.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) announced that Sergio Rial will assume the position of CEO of the company in place of Miguel Gutierrez as of January 1, 2023.

Today, in partnership with Estadão Blue Studio, B3 launches Bora Investir, a website that brings together educational materials, content and reports to help Brazilians organize their finances and provide lessons on the world of investments.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) entered into a contract for the exploration of the concession of the EcoRioMinas highway, for exploration for 30 years, from the date of signature of the Term of Registration and Transfer of Goods, of BR-116/465/493/RJ/MG, including the Metropolitan Arch of Rio de Janeiro and the stretch of Serra de Teresópolis, totaling 726.9 km in length.

The start of operational services at EcoRioMinas is scheduled for September 2022 on the stretch previously granted to CRT. As of March 2023, the Concessionaire will provide medical and mechanical assistance by a specialized team and a structure composed of 29 ambulances and 19 exclusive tow trucks for the stretch – in total there will be more than 76 vehicles distributed in 18 operational bases along the entire stretch.

AES Brasil (AESB3) and Unipar

Last Friday (19), AES Brasil concluded the fulfillment of the conditions precedent for the closing of the deal foreseen in the Investment Agreement with Unipar Indupa do Brasil for the constitution of a joint venture with shared control with the purpose of generating wind energy.

The Project will be developed at the Cajuína Wind Complex, in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, with construction starting in May 2022. The Project will have 91.2 MW of installed wind capacity, equivalent to an average of 47.3 MW of assured energy at P50, of which 40 average MW will be sold through a 20-year contract (PPA) between the JV and Unipar, effective in 2024.

Jalles Machado (JALL3)

Jalles Machado (JALL3) approved the purchase of 100% of Santa Vitória Açúcar e Álcool. As part of the same transaction, the acquisition, by Santa Vitória Açúcar e Álcool, of shares representing 100% of the capital stock of ERB MG Energias was also approved.

