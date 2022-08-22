program will have a special edition with former participants, says columnist

According to columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”, the “The Masked Singer Brasil” will return to the small screens even sooner than we imagined. The third season has slated for release on January 15, 2023but will win a special version, with former participants.

To kill the nostalgia, the carioca station is planning a special episode of “The Masked Singer Brasil”. In this way, with Ivete Sangalo at the helm, the show aims to bring together some of the talent that spent the first two seasons of the Sunday show.

The special will feature unprecedented performances at Ivete os Mascarados, with guests such as melim and Sandy. According to André Romano, the masked ones will be: Macaw (Cris Vianna), Monstro (Nicolas Prattes), Ursa (Daiane dos Santos), Jaguar (Alexandre Borges), Dragon (David Júnior), Alligator (Mart’nália), Butterfly (Thaeme Mariôto), Caranguejo (Aline Wirley), Leoa (Lucy Alves), Camaleão (Thiago Fragoso) and Robot (Juan Paiva).

in 2023

The musical program, which will continue to be presented by Ivete Sangalo, will continue to air on Sunday afternoons on Rede Globo. According to André Romano, the participants of the 3rd season have already signed the confidentiality agreement and will start work in November.