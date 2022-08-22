Project ensures special retirement for health professionals

Bill 1665/22 ensures the special retirement health professionals who continue to work. The measure seeks to solve a problem that mainly affects public health, which is the lack of doctors and nurses.

The text amends the Social Security Benefits Law (Law 8213/91) and is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies. By the proposal, the special retirement is guaranteed to health professionals who return to the exercise of the profession voluntarily, even after the granting of the benefit.

Special retirement for health professionals

Under the current rule, special retirement can be granted to professionals who have worked in conditions that put their lives and health at risk. For example, in exposure to agents harmful to health, such as heat or noise, at exposure levels above the limits established in specific legislation.

Special retirement is released after the worker has completed between 15 and 25 years of contribution. The rule also requires the worker to have exercised the profession for at least 180 months.

The author of Bill 1665/22 is Deputy Sergeant Alexandre (Pode-SP). According to him, those who work in unhealthy or dangerous conditions have to make the choice, whether to continue in the activity or request special retirement. And that goes for healthcare professionals.

Many opt for the special retirement benefit and put aside the activity, due to exposure to harmful biological agents. For this reason, according to the deputy, there is a lack of doctors and nurses.

“Brazil is currently experiencing an unprecedented health crisis, as Covid-19 has destabilized the State and required several emergency measures to avoid chaos”, he considers.

The text is being processed in a conclusive nature. The project must be analyzed by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.