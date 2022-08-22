PSG thrash Lille with two from Neymar and historic goal from Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain visited Lille and, with a dominance from start to finish, thrashed 7-1 at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium. The attacking trio was the highlight, with Mbappé scoring three times, Neymar two more and Messi also leaving his own.

The match was marked by the goal by Mbappé, 8 seconds into the game, which became the fastest in the history of the French Championship, along with the goal scored by Michel Rio, from Caen, against Cannes, in 1992.

PSG’s focus is now on Sunday’s match (28), when they face Monaco at home. Lille, on the other hand, tries to forget the rout they suffered and seek a good result against Ajaccio, away from home, on the 26th.

PSG kick-off and goal

The visitors needed a few seconds to open the marker. Right after the ball was out, Messi found Mbappé, who showed calm and skill to send the ball over the Lille goalkeeper.

Messi enlarges

Paris managed to increase the lead in the 26th minute of the first half. Messi started the move, throwing the ball to Nuno Mendes, and scored after receiving the ball inside the area, hitting the right corner of the goal defended by Léo Jardim.

One more from PSG

The game was controlled by the visitors, who extended the score on 38′. Hakimi took advantage of Neymar’s great pass to enter the area and finish it off the Lille goalkeeper.

Neymar scores twice

The Brazilian did his four minutes after the assist for Hakimi. In the 42nd minute, Neymar took advantage of Messi’s pass to leave the score at 5-0. At the beginning of the second half, the striker kicked with the first shot after Mbappé’s light cut. Lille even decreased, with Bamba, two minutes later.

Partnership works

Neymar and Mbappé were featured in this weekend’s match and the harmony between them appeared in the 20th minute of the second half. The Frenchman found the Brazilian, who intelligently waited for his teammate to pass and kick the archer from Lille’s exit. At 41′, Mbappé still scored the seventh goal of the rout.