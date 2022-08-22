PT audience count ranges from 6,889 to 9,580 people

PT expected 100,000 at Lula’s rally in Anhangabaú and said 70,000 showed up; Poder360 analyzed aerial photos and also a USP study and the total was lower

The audience count for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) rally in Vale do Anhangabaú, in downtown São Paulo, on Saturday (20.Aug.2022), ranged from 6,889 to 9,580 people. The party expected 100,000 supporters at the event. Said 70,000 attended.

O Power 360 analyzed different aerial images of the rally, at a time of great concentration of public.

In the first images analyzed, still during the event, it is possible to estimate around 4,200 Lula supporters. For this estimate, the Power 360 used frames of the transmission from different angles and that recorded segments of the participating public.

Through official photos that cover a larger area of ​​the act, which the Power 360 had access this Sunday (21.aug.), the count reached a new estimate, of almost 6,900 people – read more below.

The analysis by researchers from USP (University of São Paulo) of the images of the PT act considered the public peak at 1:20 pm, when 9,580 people would be at the event. The diagnosis was made by the research group Monitor of the Political Debate in the Digital Environment, from EACH (School of Arts, Sciences and Humanities).

The evaluation of the public estimate is by researchers Pablo Ortellado and Márcio Moretto. They reported that “the algorithm accuracy is 84.5% and the accuracy is 80.1%”. Here is the full text (3 MB) of the technical note prepared by the group.

O Power 360 informed the USP researchers about the meticulous manual count he made from the high-resolution photo of those present at the event. The difference between this manual accounting and that performed by the computerized system was 2,691 people.

“Both the method used by the Power 360 and the method used by the Political Debate Monitor in the Digital Environment may have inaccuracies. Considering the possible inaccuracies of both methods, the values, although distinct, are within the expected margin of error”evaluates Moretto, coordinator of the Monitor of the Political Debate in the Digital Environment.

The two public estimates are well below the PT reported.

Below is the image of the researchers to estimate the public at the peak moment of the event (1:20 pm):



Political Debate Monitor/EACH/USP Aerial image of Lula’s act used by researchers for the estimate

METHODOLOGY

Using the photo provided by the USP researchers, the Power 360 applied the same methodology for the first available aerial images.

By dividing the USP photo into 28 quadrants, as observed below, it was possible to estimate the number of 6,889 people in Lula’s act in the Anhangabaú Valley. According to the digital newspaper count, the quadrant with the largest number of people is 2, one of the closest to the stage, with approximately 640 supporters. There are also quadrants that are further away and with few people, such as 25, with 15 people.

It is necessary to consider, however, that it is difficult to count people who are under trees, tracks and covered mounted structures (in quadrants 6, with white roof, and 19, with purple roof).

Here is the estimated audience by quadrants:

TRADE IN SAO PAULO

This is the second rally that Lula has held at the beginning of the presidential campaign, which began on August 16. The 1st was in Belo Horizonte (MG) on Thursday (18.Aug.2022). The act was considered by the PT leadership as the most important due to the symbolic and historical character of the chosen place. Therefore, there was an expectation of gathering a large audience.