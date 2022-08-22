PT goes to Electoral Court to try to contain the evangelical wave against Lula

The federation of parties that supports the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the presidency of the Republic this Sunday filed a petition with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) against information released by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP). The PT, PC do B and PV request that the Justice determine the removal of a post in which the president’s son says that “Lula and the PT support the invasion of churches and the persecution of Christians”.

For party lawyers, the statements are nothing more than fake news: “Contrary to what the Defendant claims, in the first year of government, former president Lula sanctioned the law that allowed churches and religious associations to have legal personality. In 2009, he instituted the National Day of the March for Jesus and, in 2010, Lula sanctioned a law that created the National Day of the Evangelical”, they allege in the initial.

The initiative is part of an attempt by the PT campaign to contain the information that is being disseminated on the networks of evangelical voters and that have been identified as responsible for making Jair Bolsonaro regain ground with this audience.

In recent weeks, pastors linked to the main evangelical denominations in the country began to disseminate content on social networks stating, without evidence, that the former president intends to close churches if he is elected. A video of Lula participating in an African-based religion ritual, bathing in popcorn, also went viral. Religious leaders have compared the PT to the devil and associated Lula’s image with that of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who closed temples in his country.

The strategy brought results in voting intentions. According to a Datafolha poll released last week, the difference between the two main candidates for the Planalto has dropped considerably in the last six months. In May, Lula had 36% of the preference of this group and Bolsonaro had 39%. In August, however, the PT fell to 32%, while the president had 49%. Evangelicals represent about 27% of the electorate.

At rallies and public events, Lula has counterattacked. He even claimed that some pastors are a “faction” and compared Bolsonaro to the Pharisees, a group of Jews who opposed Jesus Christ, according to the Bible.