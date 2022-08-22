Quartararo works magic and emerges as Austria’s leader. Classification – MotoGP News

BAGNAIA ENGAGES GOOD SEQUENCE AND PUT PRESSURE ON QUARTARARO ON MOTOGP

Fabio Quartararo did magic at the Austrian GP. In a circuit largely favorable to Ducati, such as the Red Bull Ring, the Frenchman not only managed to take second place on Sunday (21), but also left with a bigger advantage in the 2022 MotoGP Riders’ World Championship.

Although Francesco Bagnaia won his fifth victory of the year — he is the driver who won the most in the season — Fabio took advantage of Aleix Espargaró’s fading day to ‘fatten up the little pig’. With the 20 points from the 20th place in Spielberg, he reached 200 points and extended the lead from 22 to 32 points over the Aprilia holder.

Fabio Quartararo extends his lead in the MotoGP lead (Photo: Vladimir Simicek/AFP)

Pecco follows in third, but now, instead of 59 points behind, he is 44 behind Fabio. Enea Bastianini paid a high price for the retirement and dropped from fourth to sixth, 82 points behind.

Johann Zarco now occupies fourth place, with 75 points behind the championship leader. Jack Miller advanced to fifth, with two goals less than the Pramac Frenchman. Brad Binder remains in seventh, now ahead of Álex Rins.

Jorge Martín, despite having crashed at the end of the race, took advantage of the fact that he managed to return to receive the flag to move up from 11th to ninth in the standings, 113 points behind Quartararo. Miguel Oliveira closes the top-10.

Maverick Viñales dropped from ninth to 11th, followed by Joan Mir and Luca Marini, who moved up two places. Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Márquez, Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaró, Álex Márquez, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio appear in the sequel.

Andrea Dovizioso added a point and passed Darryn Binder to be 21st. Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández are the last two with points in the standings.

poleswinsSpots
1F FOURTHYamaha13200
twoTHE ESPARGAROApriliatwo1168
3F BAGNAIADucati45156
4J ZARCOPramac Ducatitwo125
5J MILLERDucati123
6AND BASTIANINIGresini Ducati13118
7B BINDERKTM107
8TO KIDNEYSsuzuki92
9J MARTINPramac Ducatitwo87
10M OLIVEIRAKTM185
11M VIÑALESAprilia85
12J MIRsuzuki77
13L MARINIVR4669
14M BEZZECCHIVR4668
15MÁRQUEZHonda60
16T NAKAGAMIHonda LCR45
17P ESPARGARÓHonda42
18MARQUEZHonda LCR29
19F MORBIDELLIYamaha26
20F DI GIANNANTONIOGresini Ducati123
21THE DOVIZIOUSRNF YAMAHA11
22D BINDERRNF YAMAHA10
23R GARDNERTech3 KTM9
24R FERNÁNDEZTech3 KTM5
25S BRADLHonda0
26M PYRRUSDucati0
27L SAVADORIAprilia0

MotoGP 2022: Constructors’ World Cup

In the dispute between the factories, the positions remain unchanged. Ducati commands the championship with 296 points, 96 more than Yamaha. Aprilia is third, with just 15 goals less than Iwata’s home team. KTM, Suzuki and Honda complete the list.

poleswinsSpots
1DUCATI108296
twoYAMAHA13200
3APRILIAtwo1185
4KTM1140
5SUZUKI118
6HONDA90

MotoGP 2022: Team World Cup

In the fight between the teams, Ducati turned the tables on Aprilia. With Bagnaia’s victory and Miller’s third place, Borgo Panigale’s home scored 41 points at the Red Bull Ring and took the lead in the Team World Cup, with 26 points ahead of Noale’s team.

Yamaha is in third place, 53 points behind Ducati. Pramac is fourth, followed by KTM, Suzuki, Gresini, VR46, Honda, LCR, RNF and Tech3, which remains with just 14 points, without scoring points since the German GP.

poleswinsSpots
1DUCATI45279
twoAPRILIAtwo1253
3YAMAHA13226
4PRAMAC4212
5KTM1192
6SUZUKI169
7GRESINItwo3141
8VR46137
9HONDA102
10CSF74
11RNF21
12TECH314

MotoGP returns to the track on the 4th of September for the San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP, in Misano. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 Motorcycle World Championship.

