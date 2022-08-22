Quartararo works magic and emerges as Austria’s leader. Classification – MotoGP News

BAGNAIA ENGAGES GOOD SEQUENCE AND PUT PRESSURE ON QUARTARARO ON MOTOGP

Fabio Quartararo did magic at the Austrian GP. In a circuit largely favorable to Ducati, such as the Red Bull Ring, the Frenchman not only managed to take second place on Sunday (21), but also left with a bigger advantage in the 2022 MotoGP Riders’ World Championship.

Although Francesco Bagnaia won his fifth victory of the year — he is the driver who won the most in the season — Fabio took advantage of Aleix Espargaró’s fading day to ‘fatten up the little pig’. With the 20 points from the 20th place in Spielberg, he reached 200 points and extended the lead from 22 to 32 points over the Aprilia holder.

Fabio Quartararo extends his lead in the MotoGP lead (Photo: Vladimir Simicek/AFP)

Pecco follows in third, but now, instead of 59 points behind, he is 44 behind Fabio. Enea Bastianini paid a high price for the retirement and dropped from fourth to sixth, 82 points behind.

Johann Zarco now occupies fourth place, with 75 points behind the championship leader. Jack Miller advanced to fifth, with two goals less than the Pramac Frenchman. Brad Binder remains in seventh, now ahead of Álex Rins.

Jorge Martín, despite having crashed at the end of the race, took advantage of the fact that he managed to return to receive the flag to move up from 11th to ninth in the standings, 113 points behind Quartararo. Miguel Oliveira closes the top-10.

Maverick Viñales dropped from ninth to 11th, followed by Joan Mir and Luca Marini, who moved up two places. Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Márquez, Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaró, Álex Márquez, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio appear in the sequel.

Andrea Dovizioso added a point and passed Darryn Binder to be 21st. Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández are the last two with points in the standings.

poles wins Spots 1 F FOURTH Yamaha 1 3 200 two THE ESPARGARO Aprilia two 1 168 3 F BAGNAIA Ducati 4 5 156 4 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati two – 125 5 J MILLER Ducati – – 123 6 AND BASTIANINI Gresini Ducati 1 3 118 7 B BINDER KTM – – 107 8 TO KIDNEYS suzuki – – 92 9 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati two – 87 10 M OLIVEIRA KTM – 1 85 11 M VIÑALES Aprilia – – 85 12 J MIR suzuki – – 77 13 L MARINI VR46 – – 69 14 M BEZZECCHI VR46 – – 68 15 MÁRQUEZ Honda – – 60 16 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR – – 45 17 P ESPARGARÓ Honda – – 42 18 MARQUEZ Honda LCR – – 29 19 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha – – 26 20 F DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Ducati 1 – 23 21 THE DOVIZIOUS RNF YAMAHA – – 11 22 D BINDER RNF YAMAHA – – 10 23 R GARDNER Tech3 KTM – – 9 24 R FERNÁNDEZ Tech3 KTM – – 5 25 S BRADL Honda – – 0 26 M PYRRUS Ducati – – 0 27 L SAVADORI Aprilia – – 0

MotoGP 2022: Constructors’ World Cup

In the dispute between the factories, the positions remain unchanged. Ducati commands the championship with 296 points, 96 more than Yamaha. Aprilia is third, with just 15 goals less than Iwata’s home team. KTM, Suzuki and Honda complete the list.

poles wins Spots 1 DUCATI 10 8 296 two YAMAHA 1 3 200 3 APRILIA two 1 185 4 KTM – 1 140 5 SUZUKI – – 118 6 HONDA – – 90

MotoGP 2022: Team World Cup

In the fight between the teams, Ducati turned the tables on Aprilia. With Bagnaia’s victory and Miller’s third place, Borgo Panigale’s home scored 41 points at the Red Bull Ring and took the lead in the Team World Cup, with 26 points ahead of Noale’s team.

Yamaha is in third place, 53 points behind Ducati. Pramac is fourth, followed by KTM, Suzuki, Gresini, VR46, Honda, LCR, RNF and Tech3, which remains with just 14 points, without scoring points since the German GP.

poles wins Spots 1 DUCATI 4 5 279 two APRILIA two 1 253 3 YAMAHA 1 3 226 4 PRAMAC 4 – 212 5 KTM – 1 192 6 SUZUKI – – 169 7 GRESINI two 3 141 8 VR46 – – 137 9 HONDA – – 102 10 CSF – – 74 11 RNF – – 21 12 TECH3 – – 14

MotoGP returns to the track on the 4th of September for the San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP, in Misano. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 Motorcycle World Championship.

