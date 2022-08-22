Quiz for Gifted! Try to solve the illusion and find the cat

Yes, there is a cat hidden in the image and this is not a lie. However, only people with a keen eye will be able to find the pussy that was drawn there. If you can solve this optical illusion challenge, know that your visual capabilities are way above the average of anyone else.

What is an optical illusion?

To help you with the arduous task of finding the cat hidden in the image, we need to briefly explain what an optical illusion is. It is an image that aims to trick your mind and expose flaws that naturally exist in the human brain. However, this is not always very clear.

Sometimes an optical illusion is nothing more than something that appears to be one thing, when in fact it is another. This is the case with the present challenge that has now been launched for you.

Where is the cat hiding in the image?

If you still can’t locate the feline that was hidden in the middle of the drawing, that’s fine. As mentioned earlier, the task is really difficult and only people with eagle eyes are able to find it.

For this, you need to pay close attention to the branches of the tree. Forget the dog, the bushes, the mountains and the stream. Visualize well the way the space between the branches represents. Thus, it will be possible to identify the outline of the feline, quite clearly. Start at the bottom, where the head is, with the ears.

Ready! Now that you know the answer, forward the illusion test to your friends and see if they are able to solve the riddle. If you want to make the job even more difficult, set a time limit for responding. Something like 40 seconds should be enough to find or give up the test.