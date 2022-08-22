Rafa Kalimann fulfills his promise and proves that he loved actor Zé Loreto, now her boyfriend: “I kept it behind the door”

The click between fan and idol took place in 2006 and the influencer reported having kept the photograph behind her bedroom door.

The digital influencer and former BBB Rafa Kalimann is just happiness next to her new boyfriend, the actor José Loreto, and shared with her fans special clicks that she has been living next to the cat. This Sunday (21), she published in the Stories of her official Instagram images of the new couple’s walks through Santa Teresa, a traditional neighborhood in downtown Rio, where the two also relaxed in a SPA.

But, the day was also to fulfill a promise. She published in her feed a photo from a while ago in which the girl was fantasizing with a soap opera heartthrob: Loreto. It is that Kalimann, during participation in “Mesão da Esperança”, on Sunday with Huck, on August 14, revealed that she had tied the knot with José Loreto for more than a decade, that she kept the photo and that she was going to show it.

“I grouped him 14 years ago, took a picture and kept it behind my bedroom door. I have this picture, I’ll show you”, she told presenter Luciano Hiuck. She kept her promise! Not only did she find the record from the fan era, made in 2006, but she shared it on the networks. “Me and José. Sampa, 2006. Corner of Ipiranga and São João”, wrote the influencer in the caption of the publication, accompanied by a heart emoji. You can see the two very young in the image.

The most curious thing is that, years later, Rafa and Loreto met again on “Domingão” and are now dating. The actor also shared on his official Instagram account, this Sunday, an album with images of the couple in the bohemian neighborhood of Rio: “I don’t know. All I know is that I stuck, I dated, I want too much, deliciously in peace”he said in the caption.