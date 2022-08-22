Rare disease causes young man’s bones to grow ‘outside his skeleton’

A young Albanian is determined to find a cure for a rare condition that causes new bones to form out of control. Enrik Sulaj, 20, was diagnosed with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive (FOP) at age 16, a disorder that causes bones to grow out of order, out of the pattern of a normal skeleton, which causes limitations in their movement. The boy also deals with difficulties in speech, eating and breathing.

In an interview with the English tabloid Daily Star, Enrik says that his adult life is being seriously affected by the disease. “Most people don’t know much about it, some of them don’t even believe what I’m saying, thinking it’s impossible to happen.”

According to the US website Medlineplus, extra-skeletal bone formation causes progressive loss of mobility as joints are affected. Among the consequences, it can cause the person to be unable to fully open their mouth, making it difficult to eat and speak.

Over time, people with this disorder may suffer from malnutrition due to their eating problems. They may also experience breathing difficulties as a result of extra bone formation around the rib cage, which restricts the expansion of the lungs.

According to the American magazine nature, the disease is caused by a genetic alteration that affects not only the bones, but also the muscles, tendons, ligaments and other connective tissues. The first symptoms usually appear after 5 years of age.

Some connective tissues begin to disappear and are replaced by bone tissue, progressively restricting movement. Due to FOP, the body not only produces a lot of bones, but an “extra” skeleton is formed, enveloping the body and trapping the person in a kind of bone prison.

On social media, Sulaj has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, who follow his marketing startup and a life of battles with his health condition.

Born in Vlorë, Albania, Enrik was diagnosed in Genoa, Italy four years ago. Today he lives in Spain, where he has been undergoing treatment for three years at a specialized clinic. However, the irregular formation of the bones was still not controlled as he had hoped.

“I was one of five people who entered the program who used Palovarotene, a drug that is not commercially available to consumers,” said Enrik. “I am grateful for what they are trying to do and help us but for me it was not helpful, my condition has not stopped [de evoluir]”.

“The clinic has done a great job creating an experimental three-stage cure, and I am hoping that a successful cure will become affordable as there are many pharmaceutical companies competing. At this time, this disease does not have a treatment, but I am convinced that in the future there will be,” he said.

Now, the influencer is urging the UK’s top scientists to push ahead with finding a cure for FOP once and for all. “I appeal to all scientific medical institutions and specialist hospitals in the UK to support the therapy needed for this disease. FOP never stops and this is the worst thing. I am hopeful that a pharmaceutical company will create a remedy for my disease.”

According to Enrik, one in two million people has FOP. As it is a rare disease, many people do not understand it and this also generates a rejection of diagnosed people.

“To be honest, I get a lot of rejections from girls in real life, because of my condition,” he says. “But not all.”

The success in creating his business, the startup SocialMediaLucky, gave him the confidence to deal with adversity.

“The good thing is that I have the guts to talk to girls, most of them refuse to talk or just want to be friends, it’s just their choice and I respect that.”