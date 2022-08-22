Real Madrid intends to use money from the sale of Casemiro to close one of the biggest promises in the world

One of the biggest clubs on the planet, Real Madrid is also an example when it comes to selling players. That’s because, the team rarely fails to recover the money invested in their signings, especially with regard to ‘medallions’.

An example of this is the midfielder Casemiro, who recently agreed to move to Manchester United, generating a profit of 60 million pounds (R$ 366.9 million), which could reach 70 million (R$ 428 million) if he achieves goals. stipulated in your contract.

The athlete arrived at Madrid for 6 million euros (R$ 31 million currently) and leaves the merengue team as one of the biggest transactions of the current season. And, it seems, the Spanish club already knows how it will use the amount raised from the sale of the Brazilian.

Real Madrid intends to invest heavily in Bellingham

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the value of Casemiro’s transfer to United tends to be used in Madrid’s negotiations to sign midfielder Jude Bellingham, star of the English national team and Borussia Dortmund.

That’s because, the German team has been making it difficult for the 19-year-old athlete to leave, considered one of the main promises of world football. In view of this, Marca says that the Merengue team is willing to add part of its budget with the value of the sale of Casemiro, to make an ‘irrefutable’ offer for the young Englishman.

According to German newspaper BILD, Bellingham is priced at €120 million and could become one of the biggest sales in football history if he leaves Dortmund for that amount.