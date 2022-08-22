Record is prevented from showing Rodrigo Mussi’s interview granted to columnist Léo Dias, where he claims that his mother charged him R$50,000

Record was unable to air the columnist’s interview Leo Dias, from the portal metropolises, with former BBB Rodrigo Mussi. In one of the excerpts, Rodrigo says that his mother, Mara Lúcia Abrão de Carvalho, tried to exploit him after he left the program. This Sunday (21), Record used an actor to notify the influencer’s complaints, which were rebutted shortly thereafter.

“Unlike his mother, Rodrigo Mussi preferred not to give an interview to Domingo Espetacular. We were also prohibited from showing statements that the influencer gave to journalist Léo Dias about his family relationships. Giuseppe Oristanio.”, clarified the journalist Fabiana Oliveirawho did not reveal who the ban came from.

For Record, Mara did not deny that she asked Rodrigo for money. But she claims: “It wasn’t like that. Didn’t I lend him the money to go to Australia?”she said. “I think it’s time for you to give me back, I need it.” “I did, but because I was very hurt.”, reported Mara. Apparently, the ties between Rodrigo and his mother are not going well.

The famous has had problems with this matter since he told about this fact that occurred. Rodrigo has been recovering from the accident he suffered, after taking a vehicle by app on the way out of the game for São Paulo, a team he supports. Since then, the model has been involved in controversies. His mother, however, has rebutted what the muse has said.