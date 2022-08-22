Reminder! Last days to issue the ‘VIP voucher voucher’ benefit for Elo cards

Reminder! Few days left for you to issue the benefit “VIP room voucher” of Elo cards, which will be discontinued on August 31st. It is worth remembering that the end of the perk is part of the change of the VIP lounges program from the LoungeKey flag to the Priority Pass, which was disclosed and analyzed here on PP.

For Elo Nanquim and Elo Diners Club cardholders, the brand offers the “VIP room voucher”, which allows the free issuance of up to 2 vouchers per passenger and per international trip (with no annual usage limit) to access LoungeKey partnered lounges. However, as reported here in PPthe benefit will end on the 31st.

In a note, Elo stated that all vouchers issued up to the final date will be valid. With this, you can issue your voucher until the end of this month and enjoy it on your next international trip.

The migration of LK for the PP on the part of Elo is quite positive, however it is a fact that the discontinuity of the “VIP room voucher” it is a disadvantage, mainly for the holders of the Nanjing Link. This is because, with the benefit, it was possible to issue vouchers for access to VIP lounges in an almost unlimited way on international trips; however, with the change, customers now have only 2 accesses per year (which can be used on domestic trips, worth points).

With the end of the benefit getting closer, it is worth reminding you to issue the “VIP room voucher” until the 31st of August. Pay attention to the deadline! 👀

To issue them, use this link or send a message via WhatsApp to (011) 93300-1387.

