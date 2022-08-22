Renato Augusto elected the best of Corinthians in a low average night; defender the worst

Abhishek Pratap 23 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Renato Augusto elected the best of Corinthians in a low average night; defender the worst 2 Views

This Sunday, Corinthians lost to Fortaleza by 1-0, in a duel held at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará. The game was valid for the twenty-third round of the Brazilian Championship. With the defeat, Timão lost the chance to surpass Fluminense and Flamengo in the tournament table. The bad result was reflected on the board cheering notes, of My Timon.

In a night of low averages, a reserve this Sunday was elected the star of the match. Renato Augusto, who replaced Giuliano in the second half, received the highest score among Corinthians athletes. The average of the marks given to the midfielder was 5.5.

After shirt 8, Cássio and Róger Guedes were the players with the highest scores. The goalkeeper received an average score of 4.9. Timão’s number 10 got an average of 4.8. The other athletes received lower scores.

The worst player rated by the crowd was Robson Bambu. The player returned to the title of Timão after a month, but did not please Fiel. The athlete ended the duel against Fortaleza with an average score of 1.1 according to the votes on the board.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*

holders
Çcassio
Average rating: 4.9
Reviews received: 1,040
Bruno MBruno Mendez
Average rating: 3.7
Reviews received: 1,037
Robson Alves de BarrosRobson Bamboo
Average rating: 1.1
Reviews received: 1,092
Robert Renan Alves BarbosaRobert Renan
Average rating: 2.4
Reviews received: 1,041
Lucas Piton CrivellaroLucas Piton
Average rating: 2.1
Reviews received: 1,048
Fausto Mariano VeraFausto Vera
Average rating: 4.7
Reviews received: 1,022
Ramiro Moschen BenettiRamiro
Average rating: 2.5
Reviews received: 1,039
Giuliano Victor dePaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 1.2
Reviews received: 1,058
Mateus da Silva Vital AssumpMateus Vital
Average rating: 2.6
Reviews received: 1,030
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 1.9
Reviews received: 1,028
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 4.8
Reviews received: 1,036
reservations
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 2.5
Reviews received: 1,019
Renato Soares de Oliveira AugustoRenato Augusto
ace of the match
Average rating: 5.3
Reviews received: 1,024
Yuri Alberto Monteiro da SilvaYuri Alberto
Average rating: 3.8
Reviews received: 1,013
Adson Ferreira Soaresaddon
Average rating: 1.9
Ratings received: 1,010
Leonardo Natel VieiraLeo Natel
Average rating: 1.8
Reviews received: 1,034
Technician
VVictor Pereira
Average rating: 1.9
Reviews received: 1041
Referee
Leandro Pedro Vuaden
Average rating: 2.0
Reviews received: 870
Total votes: 18,482

*Notes from fans registered until 08/21/2022 at 21:30. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Fortaleza 1 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 08/22/2022 at 18:00.

See more in: Notes from the fans, Campeonato Brasileiro and Renato Augusto.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Neymar declares himself to Messi in the midst of the “fight” with Mbappé

Credit: Alex Grim – Getty Images A day after shining in the expressive rout of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved