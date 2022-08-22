Renato Augusto elected the best of Corinthians in a low average night; defender the worst

This Sunday, Corinthians lost to Fortaleza by 1-0, in a duel held at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará. The game was valid for the twenty-third round of the Brazilian Championship. With the defeat, Timão lost the chance to surpass Fluminense and Flamengo in the tournament table. The bad result was reflected on the board cheering notes, of My Timon.
In a night of low averages, a reserve this Sunday was elected the star of the match. Renato Augusto, who replaced Giuliano in the second half, received the highest score among Corinthians athletes. The average of the marks given to the midfielder was 5.5.
After shirt 8, Cássio and Róger Guedes were the players with the highest scores. The goalkeeper received an average score of 4.9. Timão’s number 10 got an average of 4.8. The other athletes received lower scores.
The worst player rated by the crowd was Robson Bambu. The player returned to the title of Timão after a month, but did not please Fiel. The athlete ended the duel against Fortaleza with an average score of 1.1 according to the votes on the board.
Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*
|holders
|cassio
Average rating: 4.9
Reviews received: 1,040
|Bruno Mendez
Average rating: 3.7
Reviews received: 1,037
|Robson Bamboo
Average rating: 1.1
Reviews received: 1,092
|Robert Renan
Average rating: 2.4
Reviews received: 1,041
|Lucas Piton
Average rating: 2.1
Reviews received: 1,048
|Fausto Vera
Average rating: 4.7
Reviews received: 1,022
|Ramiro
Average rating: 2.5
Reviews received: 1,039
|Giuliano
Average rating: 1.2
Reviews received: 1,058
|Mateus Vital
Average rating: 2.6
Reviews received: 1,030
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 1.9
Reviews received: 1,028
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 4.8
Reviews received: 1,036
|reservations
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 2.5
Reviews received: 1,019
|Renato Augusto
ace of the match
Average rating: 5.3
Reviews received: 1,024
|Yuri Alberto
Average rating: 3.8
Reviews received: 1,013
|addon
Average rating: 1.9
Ratings received: 1,010
|Leo Natel
Average rating: 1.8
Reviews received: 1,034
|Technician
|Victor Pereira
Average rating: 1.9
Reviews received: 1041
|Referee
|Leandro Pedro Vuaden
Average rating: 2.0
Reviews received: 870
|Total votes: 18,482
*Notes from fans registered until 08/21/2022 at 21:30. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Fortaleza 1 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 08/22/2022 at 18:00.
