Renato Augusto elected the best of Corinthians in a low average night; defender the worst

This Sunday, Corinthians lost to Fortaleza by 1-0, in a duel held at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará. The game was valid for the twenty-third round of the Brazilian Championship. With the defeat, Timão lost the chance to surpass Fluminense and Flamengo in the tournament table. The bad result was reflected on the board cheering notes, of My Timon.

In a night of low averages, a reserve this Sunday was elected the star of the match. Renato Augusto, who replaced Giuliano in the second half, received the highest score among Corinthians athletes. The average of the marks given to the midfielder was 5.5.

After shirt 8, Cássio and Róger Guedes were the players with the highest scores. The goalkeeper received an average score of 4.9. Timão’s number 10 got an average of 4.8. The other athletes received lower scores.

The worst player rated by the crowd was Robson Bambu. The player returned to the title of Timão after a month, but did not please Fiel. The athlete ended the duel against Fortaleza with an average score of 1.1 according to the votes on the board.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*

holders cassio

Average rating: 4.9

Reviews received: 1,040 Bruno Mendez

Average rating: 3.7

Reviews received: 1,037 Robson Bamboo

Average rating: 1.1

Reviews received: 1,092 Robert Renan

Average rating: 2.4

Reviews received: 1,041 Lucas Piton

Average rating: 2.1

Reviews received: 1,048 Fausto Vera

Average rating: 4.7

Reviews received: 1,022 Ramiro

Average rating: 2.5

Reviews received: 1,039 Giuliano

Average rating: 1.2

Reviews received: 1,058 Mateus Vital

Average rating: 2.6

Reviews received: 1,030 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 1.9

Reviews received: 1,028 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 4.8

Reviews received: 1,036 reservations Du Queiroz

Average rating: 2.5

Reviews received: 1,019 Renato Augusto

ace of the match

Average rating: 5.3

Reviews received: 1,024 Yuri Alberto

Average rating: 3.8

Reviews received: 1,013 addon

Average rating: 1.9

Ratings received: 1,010 Leo Natel

Average rating: 1.8

Reviews received: 1,034 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 1.9

Reviews received: 1041 Referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden

Average rating: 2.0

Reviews received: 870 Total votes: 18,482

*Notes from fans registered until 08/21/2022 at 21:30. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Fortaleza 1 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 08/22/2022 at 18:00.

See more in: Notes from the fans, Campeonato Brasileiro and Renato Augusto.