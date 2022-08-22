Renato Augusto leaves clubbing aside and “melts” for Vila Belmiro: “A true melting pot”

Santos is about to enter the field to face São Paulo for another round of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Lisca is aware that a victory would mean a lot to help the team pack the season and get out of the middle of the competition table for good.

But it was a statement from another rival that gave talk among Peixe fans this Sunday (21). That’s because Renato Augusto, midfielder for Corinthians, gave an interview to Esporte Espetacular and chose the Santos Stadium, Vila Belmiro, as the most complicated place to play in Brazil.

When asked to choose which stadium was the most difficult to play, between Vila and several other stages in Brazil, Renato stood firm, stating that Santos’ home was the most difficult: “Vila Belmiro is very bad to play, it’s a real melting pot“, said the player. See the video:

On the web, it didn’t take long for the news to stir up netizens: “He’s in love with the village”, “The guys wanted him to change his mind anyway… They couldn’t…lol”, “He wants to play here and he doesn’t know how to ask”, “The most underrated stadium there is “said some netizens.

Despite being one of the most traditional stadiums in Brazilian football, Santos is already thinking about ‘moving house’. President Andres Rueda has already revealed that he wants to build a new stadium from next year, with a capacity for 30,000 fans.