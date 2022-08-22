Renato Augusto praises Fluminense before semi against Corinthians: “Joga bonito” | Corinthians

Midfielder Renato Augusto praised Fluminense, Corinthians’ opponent in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, and said that Fernando Diniz’s team “may be the team that plays the most beautiful in Brazil today”.

Paulistas and Cariocas will face off in the first leg this Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã.

For Renato Augusto, Corinthians needs to learn from the situation faced in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, when they were defeated by Atlético-GO in the first leg and had to look for a comeback at home.

– Really (Fluminense) is a team that plays differently from everyone else, has a coach with a standard of play, trusts in what he has, has been doing a good job. Maybe it’s the team that plays the most beautiful in Brazil today, but we have a competitive team that puts pressure on – said the Timão midfielder, who added:

– It has everything to be a great game, I hope we can win in the first game, so that we can decide at home with greater comfort than it was against Atlético-GO. Arriving with a 0-2 is a big pressure, it’s difficult, let this serve as a lesson for the semifinals.

To reach 100% physically in this match, Renato Augusto only entered the second half of Corinthians’ 1-0 defeat to Fortaleza, on Sunday.

– I thought it was a very similar game, I had just entered, we took the goal in the first ball, I didn’t even touch the ball and we took the goal. Of course, we had to change the team a bit, we lost some of the naturalness of the game. Now we have to think about the next game, which is a final for us, Fluminense at Maracanã. It’s our shortest way to the title, it’s a final at the Maracanã on Wednesday – opined.

Asked about the marathon of games and how is his physical conditioning, the midfielder commented:

– The difficult thing was to come back (from the injury). I had 20 minutes in the first game, then 45. Then I had a game of high wear, which was against Palmeiras, and then a game of physical and emotional exhaustion, against Atlético-GO. It’s a big sequence, not only physical, but mental as well. In three days there’s another important game, it’s trying to rest as much as possible to be well for this final and fight for the title.

The first duel against Fluminense will be on a remarkable stage Renato Augusto. The player was raised in the neighborhood of Tijuca, very close to Maracanã, and attended the stadium in childhood as a fan. Afterwards, he lived special moments there, such as winning the Olympic gold in 2016.

– It is a special place for me, where I won the gold medal, where I started my career, where I left the stands for the field, it is a special place. I hope that on Wednesday these good fluids, these good things will enter the field and help us,” he said.

With this Sunday’s stumble, Corinthians fell to fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, being overtaken precisely by Fluminense. Now, Timão is ten points behind the leader Palmeiras.

