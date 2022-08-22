Renato Augusto says that Fluminense plays the most beautiful football in Brazil and asks Corinthians for attention

Corinthians faces Fluminense on Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The duel will be held at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. Renato Augusto spoke about the confrontation and praised the opponent.

“It really is a team that plays differently from everyone else, it has a coach with a standard of play, trusts in what he has, has been doing a good job. Maybe it’s the team that plays the most beautiful game in Brazil today, but we have a competitive team that puts pressure on”, said the player in an interview in the mixed zone of Arena Castelão, after the 1-0 defeat to Fortaleza.

Timão qualified for the semifinals of the national competition after eliminating Atlético Goianiense in a difficult game. Last Wednesday, Corinthians beat the opponent 4-1, at Neo Química Arena, and passed the stage. Vítor Pereira’s team needed to reverse a negative result from 2 to 0 after being defeated by this score in the first game. Renato Augusto highlighted the importance of the first leg in a knockout match.

“It has everything to be a great game, I hope we can win in the first game, so that we can decide at home with greater comfort than it was against Atlético-GO. Arriving with a 0-2 is a big pressure, it’s difficult, let this serve as a lesson for the semifinal”, said the Timão player.

In the decisive duel against Fluminense, Renato Augusto will meet an old acquaintance in football: Maracanã. The athlete was revealed by Flamengo and has an affective relationship with the stadium. The shirt number 8 recalled a victorious moment with the Brazilian National Team on the stage of the game and said he hoped to maintain the good performance in the place.

“It’s a special place for me, where I won the gold medal, where I started my career, where I went from the stands to the field, it’s a special place. I hope that on Wednesday these good fluids, these good things, enter the field and help us”, concluded the player.

