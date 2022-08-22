Rensga Hits – Read the Globoplay series review

For those who lived through the rise of country music in the 90s, the current market for the genre sounds quite different from the times of yore. Early on in that decade, it was all about having couples with giant hair and skin-tight jeans. Leandro and Leonardo, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, Chitãozinho and Xororó… Men dominated the scene in pairs and this remained on the agenda for many, many years. Even today – albeit more weakened – the system still supports this format. The arrival of female duos and singers as major market forces is relatively recent and took into account Marília Mendonça its greatest and ultimate impact.

New Globoplay series, Rensga Hits starts from this principle that, currently, country music has been dominated by women, making it inevitable that the inspiration to bring a story like this to the air is the step built by Marília herself, establishing the lyrics of love – or “sofrência” – until the hearts of millions of fans around Brazil. If the songs are almost complete narratives from a personal point of view, it makes perfect sense that these situations were transposed to the fictional lives of some characters. It was to be expected that the energy of Rensga Hits was to flirt with the superficiality of cheesy narratives; which is not – considering the genesis of the concept – exactly a problem.

It’s all a matter of context. The lyrics of our contemporary sertanejo are almost always stories told from the point of view of the first or third person. And they are stories, almost involuntary scripts. And what are the lyrics of the songs about? Betrayals, intrigues and broken hearts; exactly the same creative foundation from which almost every TV serial throughout history comes from. It’s not as if the series, then, had the go-ahead to be “intellectualized” in an attempt to gain prestige. Your story needs to match what your characters sing, and this explains and justifies the remarkable laxity of your writing.

This is how we met Raíssa Medeiros (Alice Wegmann), who leaves the groom at the altar after discovering his betrayal. Free from shackles, she can pursue the dream that really mattered to her: being a singer. The girl gets in the car and drives aimlessly, ending up in Goiânia, the cradle of the countryman, where – of course – everything will open up to receive her. The history of Rensga Hits relies on all the recurrences of films in which a talented young man leaves home to pursue his dreams. It’s literally a check list in everything that makes up the classic core of teledramaturgy, including lost kinship, rival sisters and memory loss.

rendga

As in the good old “Hollywood fairy tale”, Raíssa arrives in Goiânia without a threshing floor, but in the space of two scenes she gets a job in a bar where people sing, and which is frequented by everyone who can help her to walk the path. music path. Even better: the new relationships discovered by Raíssa even include an already famous sister, the affected Gláucia Figueira (Lorena Comparato), with whom she creates an immediate rivalry. This rivalry extends to agencies commanded by Deborah Secco and Fabiana Karlaeach responsible for the careers of the other singers who make up the series’ cast.

The bifurcation of the work done by the creators Carolina Alckmin and Denis Nielsen is noticeable from the start. The musicality, the score composed to give voice to the characters was calculated perfectly. The lyrics have the same appeal as any hit you hear on the internet and the actors’ work in defending these songs is delicate and competent. Deborah Secco struggles a bit to give weight and age to her Marlene, but she starts to find her tone halfway there. Fabiana Karla it’s more comfortable. Alice convinces from the first moment, but Comparato is a tone above the necessary (a problem, by the way, that haunts her in Cine Holliúdywhere she is 5 above the entire rest of the cast).

It is very likely that the well-done musical aspect, including, eclipses problems such as the lack of external scenes in the organization of the episodes, which is regrettable, considering that the great advantage of the series is to offer a glimpse of the central region of the country, which is not usual in the Globe’s dramaturgy. Goiânia, unfortunately, is just a name in a sequence of scenes that are limited to a few indoor scenarios.

The scripts are concerned with maintaining important social guidelines, interestingly exploring the notion that the sertanejo is a musical genre that does not have much diversity in its following. The episodes go through issues such as racism, homosexuality and mark very well the role of women in this new order of importance within this segment. The series manages to escape the usual didacticism in approaching these subjects, but begins to stumble when carrying out the interpersonal plots that support its foundations.

if Rensga Hits it has the best of the attempt to approach the modern sertanejo, it also has the worst of the predictability of a bad soap opera. The outlets found to resolve tensions are tacky and any viewer can fully track each of the plot’s next steps. However, again, it’s all a matter of context. The gathering of elements that make up the series is not the most original and would fill a collection of the most beaten hits on the market. But what do some people want when looking for a greatest hits it’s exactly the comfort of a big hit. This, undeniably, Rensga Hits (which has already been renewed) will deliver you.