Replica of Bolsonaro’s head used in a soccer game in So Paulo – Politica

A replica of Bolsonaro’s head was used as a soccer ball in So Paulo (photo: Jason Goodrich/Indecline)

Weighing two and a half kilos, an ultra-realistic replica of the head of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was used as a soccer ball in the early afternoon of this Sunday, the 21st, in Minhoco, the lofty President João Goulart, in So Paulo. The event, organized by the American collective Indecline, was a mixture of performance and protest against the ruler, who this year is seeking re-election.

“Let’s kick this worm in the head,” said one woman, pointing to the ball with Bolsonaro’s face, which was being thrown from one side to the other. “Come on guys, too hot. therapeutic.”

The event brought together a small number of people. Thermometers did not exceed 19 ºC in the capital. But the naked attracted the attention of those who passed by, whether walking, running or cycling. Surprised by the replica, many stopped to photograph the game, which took place on a mat of artificial grass, spread over the asphalt.

Slogans like “out, Bolsonaro” were heard. And whoever wanted to enter the field to score goals had an easy life, since there were no goalkeepers to defend the president’s reply.

“Daughter, this is where you should poop,” one of the players said to her dog, indicating the ball. Other dogs were also encouraged to urinate and defecate on her, who ended the game disheveled, skinned and with a torn carcass.

The action part of the project “Freedom Kick”, or kick of freedom, and had already generated the video “Brazil”. Published in 2020, it shows a similar replica of Bolsonaro’s head being placed in a garbage bag, used as a soccer ball and bitten by a dog.

“We want to show that this guy really sucks”, said Tiely, one of those who kicked the rejoinder. With half with the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag, he is a transgender player, athlete of the Tamandus Bandeiras team and preferred to be identified only by name. Supporter of Indecline, he played in both the 2020 match and this Sunday.

“We are here doing something fun. Meanwhile, there are people who invade other people’s parties to shoot”, says Tiely, referring to the murder of PT municipal guard Marcelo Arruda by Bolsonaro police officer Jorge Guaranho, last month.

“I’m sure that whoever stopped at Minhoco today to kick that ball improved their state of mind”, he adds.

Founded in 2001 by graffiti artists, photographers and activists, the American collective collects polemics with projects that poke at personalities and political leaders who are, according to the group, fascists. Names like Russian Vladimir Putin and American Donald Trump, for example, have also had their heads replicated and kicked.

In addition, the collective has already hung dolls dressed in Ku Klux Klan clothes on trees, as if they were hanged, and made a statue of Trump naked, with a micropenis and without testicles, for example.

An American spokesperson for the collective accompanied the action in So Paulo. He remained anonymous – Indecline does not reveal the identity of its members. In the representative’s opinion, the Brazilian president is comparable to Donald Trump and flirts with fascism. And he says that, in this presidential election, the country must keep in mind that voting for Lula does not mean idolizing him, but choosing a possible candidate.

He claims that the game with the replica of the head is a metaphor. And that if Bolsonaro takes a hit to stay in office, the real people will get hurt – not the replicas.

open inquiry

In 2020, shortly after Indecline published the video “Brazil”, more than 3,000 comments appeared on the Instagram post – the profile is now extinct. Many of them claimed that the work disrespected the president, incited hatred and committed crime.

An inquiry was even opened, but it was closed by the Federal Public Ministry, which claimed that the Federal Constitution guarantees freedom of expression in artistic activity.

In addition, members of Indecline said they had been threatened with death, something that happens frequently in the collective. Even so, its members state that they will continue to promote the actions.