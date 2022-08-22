Research shows how vitamin B12 mitigates moderate and severe covid-19 – 08/21/2022

A study by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) Minas Gerais found that vitamin B12 regulates inflammatory processes that, during infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, are deregulated and lead to the worsening of covid-19.

The research compared blood samples from hospitalized patients with severe and moderate forms of the disease with blood samples from healthy people (volunteers without covid-19), analyzing the expression of all genes by the defense cells, the leukocytes, in each one. of the groups.

According to the study, the analyzes showed that patients with covid-19 had altered expression of many genes, even though they had been on corticosteroid treatment for about 11 days. With the introduction of vitamin B12, the expression of inflammatory genes and the antiviral response of patients approached that of healthy individuals, showing the effectiveness of the vitamin in controlling inflammation.

All data generated by the research were published in an article, in pre-print format, pending the peer review process that precedes the publication of the definitive version.

According to the study, B12 mitigates a condition known as an inflammatory storm, caused by an excessive immune response in the body. B12 acts as a regulator of this event, by increasing the production of the universal donor molecule of a substance called methyl, capable of deactivating genes that favor inflammation.

Fiocruz Minas’ research shows, in a pioneering way, that it is possible to act in the normalization of this process which, in turn, is fundamental for the regulation of gene activity through drugs, in this case, vitamin B12.

According to Fiocruz, to verify the safety of B12, the research team introduced the treatment with the vitamin in samples from healthy individuals and found that there was no change in the expression levels of the evaluated genes, which shows the safety of the treatment, by certifying the non-toxicity of B12, and proves the efficiency of the vitamin specifically for the regulation of genes with altered expression in covid-19.

According to researcher Roney Coimbra, coordinator of the study, it is no use taking the vitamin on its own, as a preventive measure, since the research only found the efficiency of B12 for the normalization of inflammatory processes altered by the disease.

The research was carried out in partnership with Hospital Metropolitano Dr. Célio de Castro, in Belo Horizonte, where the patients were recruited to supply the samples, in addition to the clinical and laboratory data necessary for the analyses. The study also had the participation of researchers from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).