Retroactive installments of Emergency Aid still for the month of August

A group of recipients of Emergency Aid may still be entitled to receive up to R$ 3 thousand. Citizens who meet all current requirements will be entitled to up to five retroactive payments that will be made by Caixa Econômica Federal this August. Follow along to learn more about the temporary return of Emergency Aid.

During the pandemic, the Federal Government looked for several ways to provide some financial assistance to the population. That is why, at the time, a benefit was created called Emergency Aid.

Who was entitled to the double benefit?

In addition to all the requirements that the aid in question already proposed, the Women’s Rights Commission approved Bill (PL) 2099/20, which instituted a permanent assistance program for women who take care of single-parent families, providing them with R$ 1,200 per month, that is, double the benefit amount.

At the time of payment, the government team realized that the transfers had been made unfairly, so it is now working to remedy this situation with a new retroactive value, that is, extra installments.

Withdrawal of Emergency Aid and retroactive payment

The National Congress approved PLN 43/2021 in December, allowing retroactive payments to be made to the group of single parents who are responsible for single-parent families. This extra quota will help 459 million heads of households.

The government is now releasing five installments of the retroactive aid payment for these parents. It is important to remember that this is only happening now, because they were not able to receive any double amount during the program as the women did, even though they were all in the same situation.

The emergency benefit ended in October 2021

It is essential to convey the information that this benefit was terminated in October last year, but that it supported millions of people who were in extreme vulnerability across the country.

Furthermore, in the case of retroactive transfers, it is worth remembering that the president of the republic rejected a proposal that sought to pay men – in this situation – the same amount. However, the National Congress managed to reverse this decision in 2021, so it was possible to make the payment possible.