Review of the Quota Law in federal universities: what do presidential candidates say? | Education

The Quota Law in federal institutes and universities reserves half of the vacancies for alumni of public schools (with subcategories for low-income and/or disabled, black, brown and indigenous people).

Approved by Congress and sanctioned in 2012, it must undergo a review until August 29, 2022, when he turns ten years old. UNDERSTAND HERE.

According to experts consulted by the g1, however, there is a possibility that this deadline can be extended and the debate will be left to the government and Congress elected in October.

Below, see what the four best-placed presidential candidates say in the latest election poll: Ciro Gomes (PDT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula (PT) and Simone Tebet (MDB).

1 of 4 Ciro Gomes, PDT presidential candidate — Photo: Ton Molina/Fotoarena/Estadão Content Ciro Gomes, PDT presidential candidate — Photo: Ton Molina/Fotoarena/Estadão Content

On June 19 of this year, Ciro Gomes posted on Twitter that the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) had filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to “protect the very important quota policy for access to Brazilian universities”.

“We ask the STF that any revision is for the improvement of the program and that setbacks are not allowed. We all have to be attentive and vigilant!”, wrote the candidate.

In Ciro Gomes’ government program, an excerpt related to the black population says that “the most urgent action is access to public universities and vacancies in public tenders, more specifically to the quota system”.

To g1the candidate stated, through his press office, that the Law “it was very successful and should continue with the same characteristics”.

2 of 4 Jair Bolsonaro during an interview with the Flow Podcast — Photo: Reproduction Jair Bolsonaro during an interview with Flow Podcast — Photo: Reproduction

Jair Bolsonaro’s government program makes no mention of quotas in public universities.

Until the last update of this text, the candidate had not answered the questions sent by the g1.

In the 2018 election campaign, he spoke out against the policy of affirmative action. In an interview with TV Cidade Verde, from Piauí, in October of that year, he said that the Quotas are “totally wrong”, fruits of “poorism” and responsible for reinforcing prejudice.

“This is all a way of dividing society. We shouldn’t have special classes, because of skin color, because of sexual orientation, by region, whatever. We are all equal before the law. We are one people. “, he said at the time.

3 of 4 Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with businessmen at Fiesp, in SP — Photo: Bruno Rocha/Enquadrar/Estadão Content Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with businessmen at Fiesp, in SP — Photo: Bruno Rocha/Enquadrar/Estadão Conteúdo

To g1ex-president Lula’s adviser defended that the Quota Law be maintained and expanded for postgraduate studies. He also stressed that the policy is an achievement of the PT governments, because it was approved under the management of the then Minister of Education Aloizio Mercadante.

“The Law addresses, in combination with affirmative action, two dimensions of the problem of historical educational exclusion: social inequality and racial discrimination,” the note states.

“Contrary to what critics of the quotas claimed, the inclusion of blacks, indigenous people and the poor did not compromise the quality [do ensino superior]but ended a long elitist cycle and opened up new opportunities for public high school students.”

The same idea is exposed in Lula’s government program, in the following excerpt: “We will ensure the continuity of social and racial quota policies in higher education and in federal public examinations, as well as their expansion to other public policies”.

Shareholders explain the importance of measurement in their lives

What is the review of the quota law in federal universities

4 of 4 Simone Tebet during the formalization of her candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, on July 27. — Photo: Fátima Meira/Futura Press/Estadão Content Simone Tebet during the formalization of her candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, on July 27. — Photo: Fátima Meira/Futura Press/Estadão Content

To g1through the press office, Simone Tebet said that the revision of the Quota Law will probably be for next year, “in the face of such a polarized, troubled and complex electoral year”.

In the candidate’s opinion, these affirmative actions should be improved, including mechanisms that guarantee student permanence.

“To stay in the courses after so much struggle to enter [na universidade]students need support in various fields such as financial, emotional and academic areas,” he said.

In an interview with Globonews, at Central das Eleições, in July 2022, Simone Tebet declared that, “if the majority of the Brazilian population is black and brown, it needs to be in public spaces”.

“I am in favor of affirmative action, I am in favor of implementing and expanding it, but within the national policy of racial equity, which will be ready in our government. We need to move forward and improve,” he said.