Robbery Carlinhos Maia: thief of the jewels and the luxury watch tells how he planned the crime

Carlinhos Maia recovered the jewelry and watch that had been stolen from his apartment in Cruz das Almas, Maceió, in May of this year. “Fantástico” had access to the testimony in which Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno confessed to being the author of the crime. “I was the one who committed the crime, with two of my friends,” he said.

The robbers managed to enter the building, pass through the security system and reach the property without anyone noticing. It took two months for the crime to be solved.

Carlinhos Maia thief explains how he planned theft

According to Eliabio Custódio, he learned from the web that the apartment would be empty, because Carlinhos Maia was hospitalized for plastic surgery to remove the flaccidity of the abdomen, the so-called Lipo HD Renuvion. Lucas Guimarães, the influencer’s husband, was traveling for work.

“I had already been following the life of Mr. Carlinhos through his social network. From what he posted, everything right, I saw that I could have an opportunity there”, he explained.

The criminal studied the neighborhood atbefore entering the building accompanied by a thief and a third person, who was waiting in the car – The Police are still trying to locate the other two. The gang returned to Campina Grande, but when the safe was broken into, still inside the vehicle, a surprise: it was not the watches he had expected.

Eliabio only learned that the items found were worth 2.5 million after repercussions in the press. “I’ve never bought a watch at that price and I don’t know anyone who buys one at that price,” he revealed.