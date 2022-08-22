Rodrigo Mussi’s mother accuses son of nurturing unhealthy love: ‘He drove his father away’ | celebrities



Mara Lúcia Abrão, mother of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi, gave an interview to ‘Esporte Espetacular’

Mara Lúcia Abrão, mother of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi, gave an interview to ‘Esporte Espetacular’reproduction

Published 08/22/2022 08:05 | Updated 08/22/2022 08:28

Rio – Mara Lúcia Abrão de Carvalho, mother of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi, accused her son of having a kind of unhealthy love for her. In an interview with Record TV’s “Domingo Espetacular”, the businesswoman said that, in childhood, Rodrigo did not like to share his attention with others and even pushed his own father away.

“He [Mussi] he talked about the immense love he had for you, did he feel like that?”, asked reporter Fabiana Oliveira during the conversation. “It was sick. You believe? On the level of taking his father away from me. When his father put his hand on me, hugged me, he got in the middle and pushed me away”, said Mara Lúcia.

The mother of the ex-participant of “Big Brother Brazil” countered statements by her son who recently exposed some of his conflicts, claiming to have been financially exploited by her after his departure from the reality show and blaming her for personal trauma. According to Mara, upon returning from Australia after an exchange, Rodrigo went to live in her house. She further stated that she lent him the money for the trip.

“Didn’t I lend him the money to go to Australia? I said it was time for him to return it, he needed it,” said the ex-BBB’s mother, justifying the fact that she had asked him for R$50,000 when he left. the reality show.

“Do you think he suffered a lot in childhood?”, asked the journalist. “I didn’t know, I didn’t know that”, argued the businesswoman, referring to the abuse that Rodrigo suffered from a businesswoman in childhood. In the past, Rodrigo moved in with his father, after constant fights with his mother. However, he returned to live with Mara after spending a season in Australia. “I gave him my bed and my car,” she recalled.

According to Mara Lúcia, a person, whose name was not revealed, would be responsible for promoting the separation of the two, in the creation of a strategy for the “BBB 22”. “Someone came up with this strategy for him, and he took it by fire,” she said. “I can even ask him for forgiveness. On my knees, if he wants, I ask for forgiveness on my knees, but I wanted to see him. I didn’t even need the media”, she pointed out.

In addition to Rodrigo, his brother Diogo Mussi has also criticized his mother. However, of Mara’s children, only the youngest, Rafael Mussi, accepted to participate in the interview and chose to assume a neutral stance. “I wish them all the best, but just as I love them, I also love my mother. I will never be an unfair guy and listen to only one side of the story”, claimed the boy.