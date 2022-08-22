Rosalía debuts in Brazil; what to expect from the show in SP

Expectedly announced in May, Rosalía’s concert in São Paulo will take place this Monday (22). With a unique presentation, the passage from Motomami World Tour Brazil also marks the debut of the Catalan singer and songwriter in the country. Tickets for the party at Espaço Unimed are sold out.

Rosalía arrives in Brazil after starting the tour in Spain and passing through Mexico. The first show was in Almeria, at the beginning of July, and the tour drew great audiences wherever it went. In Madrid, Barcelona and Mexico City, for example, she gave two concerts, also sold out.

After São Paulo, the tour in Latin America also passes through Buenos Aires (25th and 26th of August), Santiago (28th) and Bogotá (31st), before moving on to Central America. Then it debuts in the United States.

At 29 years old, Rosalía has been at the height of her popularity since the release of the Motomami album, her third studio album, considered by the Tangerine one of the best of the year.

Below, we tell you what to expect from the show in Brazil.

Rosalía’s setlist has about 30 songs

Rosalía knows that Motomami’s tour is a turning point in her career. After appearing to the general public with El Mal Querer (2018), the Catalan has raised the bar with the repercussion behind the new album. Whoever liked it, came to love it. And a whole new audience arrived with the rave reviews.

Now is her chance to become a pop star with global reach. No wonder she will make her first tour of Latin America, passing through Brazil. So, the setlist tries to be a summary of his experimental pop opera, which goes through flamenco, reggaeton, bolero, bachata, jazz and more.

All 16 songs by Motomami are on the show, as well as three by El Mal Querer — the most famous, Malamente, Pienso En Tu Mirá and De Aquí No Sales. Furthermore, Rosalía has included her feats with The Weeknd (Blinding Lights), Bad Bunny (La Noche de Anoche), Travis Scott (TKN) and Tokischa (Linda).

The show also features songs that were not officially released, Aislamiento and Dinero Y Libertad. Launched on the tour, Despechá arrived on streaming platforms, won a clip and is already a hit.

See the likely setlist:

Saoko

candy

Bizcochito

La Fame

dolerme

From Here No Sales / Bulerias

Motomami

G3 N15

Beautiful

La Noche de Anoche

devil

hentai

I believe in your eyes

forgive me

de plata

A B C D E F G

La Combi Versace

relationship

TKN

Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí

Despecha (From Lao to Lao)

insulation

Blinding Lights

Dinero Y Libertad

Like a G

badly

delusion of grandeur

With Height

chicken teriyaki

Sakura

SOOOOOOOOO

Brazilian ‘Motopapi’

While on the previous tour, by El Mal Querer, Rosalía was accompanied by a women’s ballet, in Motomami it is the opposite. She formed the team she calls Motopapis, with eight male dancers.

Among them, a Brazilian, Eddy Soares, who had already worked as a choreographer for Selena Gomez.

impactful opening

According to Rolling Stone magazine, who was at the first show in Madrid, Rosalía makes quite an entrance to the show. “Pulsed lights, loud distorted noises, a motorcycle helmet with neon lights and braids. (…) Rosalía entered on all fours, on all fours, flanked by eight dancers, the motopapis. Together, they react in sync with the beats as they head onto the white stage on the WiZink Center arena stage for one of their biggest and most important shows to date.”

Also according to the magazine, there is no live band on stage, only Rosalía and her motopapis. “Which might come as a surprise to someone of her stature, but very well aligned with the kaleidoscopic collage of her latest album,” Nuria Net wrote.

In addition to the dancers, a cameraman accompanies the star for almost the entire show, sometimes even stopping between her and the audience, while Rosalía sings for the camera that is broadcast on the big screens.

Rosalía cuts her own braids on stage

“She does everything: sings and dances, sings while lying on the floor, sings while filming herself with a cell phone, sings while being carried by her dancers and even cuts her own hair in one of the great moments of the show”, reported RS.

“Sitting alone in a barber’s chair, singing the track Diablo, she cuts her two long braids with scissors and wipes off her eye makeup with a white towel. She untangles her hair, gets rid of the black eyeliner and gets on with the show.”

Critics consider the show minimalist so that Rosalía can show her talent, but also “eclectic and with a loud sound”. “In the cover image of the acclaimed album, Rosalía appears naked, except for a motorcycle helmet. During her live show, she shows everything even more.

Ludmilla’s participation?

At least for the time being, Rosalía has not brought any guest appearances to the Motomami World Tour stage. However, our Ludmilla posted on Twitter that she was invited to the show in São Paulo.

It was not clear, from the text, if Ludmilla will perform with Rosalía or just be present at the São Paulo house. The two have no musical collaborations, so far.