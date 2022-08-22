Russia accuses Ukraine of killing daughter of Putin’s ‘guru’ | World

The Russian security service (FSB, in the local acronym) on Monday accused Ukraine’s special service for the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ultranationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, considered one of the country’s president’s biggest influencers. , Vladimir Putin.

Dugina died on Saturday (20) after the car she was driving with her father exploded. Investigators found detonators under the car. Dugin was hospitalized but survived the attack.

This is the first time that the Russian government has officially commented on the case, whose perpetrators have not yet been found. According to Russian news agency TASS, the FSB further claimed that the attacker is a Ukrainian national who stopped in Estonia shortly after the explosion.

Dugina and her father are strong supporters of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Alexander Dugin is said to be Putin’s ideological leader and the one who motivated Russia to annex Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014.

On Saturday, the two were returning from an event in the same car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, that exploded on a highway 20 miles west of Moscow.

Ukraine had not officially commented on the case until the last update of this news.

Described by the US and UK governments as contributing to disinformation in the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms, Dugina was a philosophy graduate from Moscow State University.

Dugina, who was 30 years old, even appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad. Like her father, she supported the deployment of Russian troops to Ukraine.

In March, she was one of the people sanctioned by the United States, alongside part of a list of Russian elites and disinformation agencies run by the country’s intelligence. Her father has been sanctioned since 2015.