Russia suspects Alexander Dugin was the target of the bombing that killed his daughter

Darya Dugina’s friend claims that she and her father switched cars shortly after participating in a nationalist festival; Russians accuse Ukrainians, who deny authorship

Reproduction / Telegram

Darya Dugina followed in the footsteps of her father, the ultranationalist thinker Alexander Dugin.



Russia’s Investigative Committee said the bombing that killed journalist and political scientist Darya Dugina “was planned in advance and contracted by third parties”. The 30-year-old Russian woman was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser that exploded in the town of Bolshie Viaziomy, about 40 km from Moscow. An explosive was placed under the vehicle driven by Dugina. Russian authorities are now investigating whether the target was the journalist or her father, Alexander Duginan ultranationalist ideologue with extreme influence over the Russian president Vladimir Putin. A friend of Darya’s told Russia’s Tass news agency that the car belonged to her father. According to him, Dugin decided to change cars at the last minute — the two were together at a nationalist festival.

At war with Russia since February, the Ukraine denies responsibility for the attack. “I emphasize that Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state, as is the case with the Russian Federation, and much less a terrorist state,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, a spokesman for the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. THE Russia, however, is not convinced and says that if the enemy country’s participation is proven, it will treat the case as “state terrorism”. Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, posted accusations against Ukrainians on his Telegram account. “Ukrainian regime terrorists tried to liquidate Alexander Dugin, but they killed his daughter.”

Dugin, one of Russia’s leading thinkers, spreads the theory of Eurasianism in the country. According to this thought, the country belongs neither to Europe nor to Asia, but to Eurasia. Therefore, Eurasianists believe that Russia must oppose the Western world. The movement also advocates that the country take back all the territories that were part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Putin’s approach to Dugin and his thinking took place in 2000. It was the political analyst who influenced the Russian president to annex Crimea in 2014. Since then, the philosopher has been sanctioned by the European Union.