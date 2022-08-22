Santos vs Sao Paulo | Where to watch the classic from São Paulo for the Brasileirão?

Santos x São Paulo, the traditional classic “San-São”, scheduled for this Sunday (21), at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, will be one of the main attractions of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. If you are not going down to Baixada, but want to know where to watch the game live, Canaltech tell you.

The match will have good attractions for those who are thinking of following one of the most traditional classics in the state. On the Santos side, the spotlight will be on Yeferson Soteldo’s debut. The Venezuelan returned to the club, took back the number 10 shirt and is ready to restart his career with the white and black shirt. The Argentine Carabajal, also a newcomer, is another who could debut.

Sunday is the day to see our trapdoor full once again. Good morning, Santos nation! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mlplSm1zW9 — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 19, 2022

São Paulo, in turn, will go to Vila Belmiro packed by the hard-fought classification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil against América-MG. Morumbi’s team is also among the four best in the Copa Sudamericana and, because of that, coach Rogério Ceni may choose to spare some of his main players in the derby.

1️⃣, 2️⃣ times Lucigol… I mean Luciano! See the goals of the São Paulo classification to the semifinals of @Brazil’s Cup through the lens of #SPFCtv!#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/SvBCOacaGg — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 19, 2022

Santos and São Paulo occupy intermediate positions in the Brasileirão leaderboard. The Vila Belmiro team is in 10th place, with 30 points, one more than this Sunday’s rival, which occupies the 11th position. A victory is important for both to approach the group that will qualify for the next Libertadores de América.

Santos vs São Paulo: probable lineups

Santos (Coach: Lisca)

John Paul; Madson (Nathan), Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Rodrigo Fernández, Carabajal and Zanocelo; Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

São Paulo (Coach: Rogério Ceni)

Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes (Patrick) and Reinaldo (Wellington); Luciano (Rigoni) and Calleri (Eder).

Santos vs São Paulo: where to watch?

Watching live the classic Santos x São Paulo for the Brasileirão will require a certain effort from the fan. After all, the match will not be broadcast on open TV or on SporTV, Grupo Globo’s closed channel.

The game will only be broadcast on Premiere, on the pay-per-view system, which also gives subscribers the option to follow the bids by streaming, through the Premiere Play platform.

Santos vs Sao Paulo

When : Sunday, August 21, 2022

: Sunday, August 21, 2022 Time : 19 hours (from Brasilia)

: 19 hours (from Brasilia) pay per view : Premiere

: Premiere streaming: Premiere Play

