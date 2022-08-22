São Paulo’s biggest investment in the window, Galoppo loses space before decisions | Sao Paulo

São Paulo’s main investment in this mid-year window, Giuliano Galoppo still needs an adaptation period to pack in the new club.

After debuting and making his first starts against Athletico-PR and Flamengo, for the Brasileirão, the Argentine was out of the last three games, remaining only on the bench.

The loss of space comes before four weeks of decisions for São Paulo. From Wednesday until September 14, Tricolor tries to overcome Flamengo and Atlético-GO to go to the finals of Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana, respectively.

The absence is explained by a lack of adaptation to the São Paulo style of play, especially in training before Sunday’s classic against Santos. Coach Rogério Ceni justified the option after the defeat at Vila Belmiro.

– We had a training session yesterday with Galoppo, and he didn’t fit in as well as we imagined. It’s working harder and repeating so you can fit in better. It is useful for us – declared the coach.

Galoppo’s absence in the last three games contrasts with the precocity of the first days of arrival in São Paulo.

The Argentine midfielder was presented at Tricolor on July 27. The following day, he won the first minutes in the knockout match against América-MG, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Three days later, in the midst of Ceni’s relay process, he debuted as a starter in the defeat to Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão. Galoppo started a game again against Flamengo, also in Serie A.

The last chance as a starter, before the period of three games without games, was in the decisive confrontation against Ceará, for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana.

Galoppo started playing at Castelão and ended up being substituted at halftime to never return to the field for São Paulo. The duel against Vozão, which ended with São Paulo classification on penalties, took place on the 10th.

The midfielder and who entered in the second half at Vila Belmiro return to work this Monday, when Rogério Ceni starts preparing for the clash against Flamengo, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

The Argentine will have two days to convince Ceni that he has advanced in the adaptation and gain minutes in front of a crowded Morumbi, in one of the most important matches of the team in 2022.

