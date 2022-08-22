São Paulo’s performances: Marcos Guilherme suffers from Soteldo, and Gabriel Neves does poorly in Vila | Sao Paulo

Mark Guilherme: chosen as a winger by Rogério Ceni, suffered with Soteldo. He gave space to the Venezuelan and could not stop the opponent in the sector with Rafinha. Offensively, he gave little depth, something expected from the offensive characteristics. It didn’t work this Sunday. He was replaced by Igor Vinicius at the beginning of the second stage. Note: 3.5

Gabriel Neves: had a bad night in this return to games, after serving a suspension against América-MG. When pressed, the Uruguayan made mistakes and conceded at least three dangerous counterattacks to Santos. Far from being the midfielder who evolved during the season and became important in Rogério Ceni’s ideal team design. He left at halftime. Grade: 4.0

ferraresi: despite the lack of alignment and some errors in the moments of pressure from the Santos team, the Venezuelan left a good first impression. Firm in interceptions and hits, he lost few individual disputes in the derby. He was the best name of the defense trio with Miranda and Rafinha. Grade: 6.0

Reinaldo: the experienced left-back entered the second half well and took part in important plays, such as a perfect cross for Calleri and a shot in which he demanded a great defense from João Paulo. It improved the offensive volume of the sector and even helped to limit Angelo to a discreet game. Note: 6.5

Check out the scores of São Paulo players:

Jandrei [GOL]: 5.5

Rafinha [ZAG]: 5.0

Miranda [ZAG]: 5.5

ferraresi [ZAG]: 6.0

Marcos Guilherme [ALD]: 3.5

(Igor Vinicius [ALD]: 5.5)

Gabriel Neves [VOL]: 4.0

(Pablo Maia [VOL]: 6.0)

Igor Gomes [MEI]: 6.0

Patrick [MEI]: 5.5

Wellington [ALE]: 4.5

(Reinaldo [ALE]: 6.5)

Nikon [ATA]: 5.0

(Calleri [ATA]: 5.5)

Lucian [ATA]: 6.0

(busts [ATA]: no grade)

